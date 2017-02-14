Sanctuary definition continues to trip up officials

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has walked a delicate line in distancing himself from declaring that California’s fifth-largest city is a “sanctuary city.”
Brand, who took office last month, said he does not want to endanger federal funds or rile up a Democratic-controlled state government. But he did stress that police officers are not in the business of asking people for their legal status or enforcing immigration law.
Meanwhile, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg threw himself headfirst into the debate by embracing a 1985 municipal ordinance that prohibits city police and other city workers from asking about a person’s immigration status.
“As mayor of our city, I would never trade away peoples’ civil rights for money,” said Steinberg following President Donald J. Trump’s warning that he will cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities.
Recently, Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro explained that the university of about 24,000 students will “value diversity of thought and are committed to fostering an inclusive climate where everyone and every voice matters.”
Castro said the university would protect undocumented students and offer counseling services and other information to concerned students.
Fresno Pacific University president Richard Kriegbaum said he will not declare a ‘sanctuary campus’ as some professors, students and alumni had requested. But, he said the university will do everything it can to protect undocumented students within the law.
There is no legal definition of a sanctuary city or sanctuary university. The definition has been in the news ever since Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 25 on immigration that threatened to take federal dollars away from so-called sanctuary cities.
State Superintendent Tom Torlakson jumped into the sanctuary debate when he urged school districts throughout the state to follow the example of Sacramento Unified in crafting a “safe haven” resolution.
“California public schools welcome all students regardless of their heritage, religion, ethnicity, background, disability or sexual orientation,” said Torlakson. “Diversity is California’s strength. We do not just welcome diversity. We celebrate it. An ill-conceived presidential executive order is not going to change that.”
Stockton Unified is among four districts that have adopted resolutions using the term “safe haven” or “safe zone” regarding immigrant students.
Fresno Unified is expected to consider a similar resolution that is being crafted by three board members, but board president Brook Ashjian told The Fresno Bee editorial board he doubts a resolution will protect undocumented students.
“Here’s the reality of the situation: We don’t have a police force,” said Ashjian. “We don’t have the ability to stop immigration (officials) from coming into our schools.
“The school system has no business being in the immigration business. That’s not our business. This is not our fight.”
Community advocates have pushed for the Fresno school district to make schools “safe havens.”
Luis Ojeda of Californians for Justice said such a move would help students.
“They should not be thinking about if they are going to be deported or if their parents are going to be deported,” Ojeda told the school board.
Valadao promotes immigration reform
Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, is urging President Trump to work with him and others to reform the country’s immigration system.
“As the son of Portuguese immigrants representing a unique and diverse congressional district, I have gained invaluable insight into our broken immigration system,” said Valadao in a Feb. 7 letter to the White House. “Like you, I firmly believe securing our borders is an issue fundamental to our national security.
“However, as we begin to address the issue of immigration reform, it is important to modernize and streamline our current legal immigration system, and create a process by which the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in our country, who have otherwise followed the law, can earn legal status and continue contributing to our economy and society.”
Valadao’s 21st Congressional District covers all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties. The area is rich in agriculture, which depends on undocumented workers.
Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of national lawmakers has introduced legislation to protect DACA and DREAMers.
The BRIDGE Act was introduced in the House last month and is a companion bill to a U.S. Senate version. The bill would extend deportation protection and work permits to those who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
The legislation would sunset after three years.
Among the supporters are Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; and, Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. Congressional supporters include Reps. Jeff Denham, R-Modesto; Luis V. Gutiérrez, D-Chicago; and, Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Ángeles.
“The 750,000 people with DACA already, or the ‘DACA-mented,’ who are working and living above board, they shouldn’t be pushed back into an undocumented status. It does not serve this country to turn documented immigrants into undocumented immigrants,” said Gutiérrez.
Activistas piden convertir escuelas en refugio para estudiantes indocumentado
Ante el rechazo del alcalde de Fresno en California de convertir la ciudad en un santuario para inmigrantes, defensores de inmigrantes están pidiendo que las escuelas del área se declaren como refugio para los estudiantes indocumentados, dijeron hoy activistas.
“Desde que asumió la Presidencia Donald Trump, hay muchos estudiantes que no quieren ir a la escuela, se sienten con temor y esto no debería estar pasando,” declaró a Efe la portavoz de Californians For Justice, Margarita Vargas.
Es por ello que los activistas lanzaron llamamientos a los distritos escolares del estado y han concentrado su esfuerzo en áreas como Fresno, donde el alcalde Lee Brand no tiene planes de unirse al movimiento de las ciudades santuario porque no quiere perder los fondos federales.
“Mi filosofía es seguir la ley y evitar estas preguntas de guerra cultural nacional,” aseguró el regidor a los medios.
Pero el superintendente estatal del Departamento de Educación de California, Tom Torlakson, instó a los distritos escolares del estado a declararse “Safe Havens” o refugios seguros y aplicar las leyes que protegen los registros de los estudiantes y su estatus migratorio.
“La escuela debe ser un sitio seguro y debemos trabajar con los profesores y directores de escuelas para poder brindar esa confianza, no solo a niños indocumentados sino a refugiados, afroamericanos, blancos etc.,” explicó Vargas.
En Fresno se presentó una carta con cientos de firmas para que el distrito escolar se comprometa a proteger a los estudiantes de la ciudad que cuenta con casi 200 mil latinos, la mayoría mexicanos.
Los esfuerzos también se han dado otras ciudades californianas como San José donde la junta escolar firmará esta noche una nueva resolución para no permitir el ingreso de agentes de inmigración a las escuelas de la zona.
Con esta orden, San José se uniría a áreas como Los Ángeles, Oakland, Palo Alto, y San Francisco que han tomado medidas para proteger a los estudiantes y asegurar la convivencia en las escuelas.
Por su parte, la portavoz de la Oficina de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE), Virginia Kase, explicó que las preocupaciones de posibles operaciones de los agentes de inmigración en las escuelas de California son infundadas.
El Departamento de Seguridad nacional (DHS) lleva desde el 2011 una guía muy detallada para los oficiales que realizan estos operativos instándoles a evitar acciones en lugares “sensibles,” como escuelas y lugares donde se practique un culto religioso.
No obstante, grupos como el que representa Vargas no desisten en su lucha asegurando que las escuelas deben trabajar en crear lazos más fuertes entre los estudiantes y las directivas.
Una encuesta realizada por Californians For Justice entre más de dos mil estudiantes reveló que 1 de cada 3 alumnos no encuentra en la escuela una persona que se preocupara por él.
“Estas cifras son preocupantes, debemos encontrar la forma de que estos niños y jóvenes encuentren en sus escuelas protección,” indicó Vargas.
Los respaldos a los estudiantes inmigrantes se han dado por todo el país y en áreas como Clifton en Nueva Jersey o el condado de Jefferson en Kentucky, ya adoptaron convertir las aulas escolares en refugios seguros.
Comments