Central High student’s pro-immigrant speech leaves many in audience teary-eyed

By nature, Nicole Garza is not someone who draws attention to herself.
On a recent Saturday evening, the 16-year-old Central High School junior grabbed the spotlight at the 35th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon with a 3-minute speech that left many in the packed gym reaching for tissue.
Plus, she got a standing ovation.
“I am very quiet in school,” said Garza, who delivered her first-place speech that focused on how immigrants are treated in this country. “It was kind of nerve-wracking to give the speech to everyone.”
“They are stealing our jobs. They are driving down our wages. They are bringing crime, drugs, and disease into our neighborhoods. They are not paying taxes.”
Before delivering her speech, Garza joined dozens of other Academic Decathlon competitors in receiving individual medals (she picked up six individual medals and three team medals). Unlike most students, she did not whoop it up or pump a fist into the air in celebration.
Instead, she quietly walked up to get her medal and then posed for a group photo.
Garza, the youngest of two children, decided to write about immigrants after her coach, Mike Morton, suggested that students pick a topic they were passionate about.
“I wrote the first draft in one day,” said Garza, a 4.1 GPA student with hopes of becoming an endocrinologist. “I then spent a couple of weeks fine-tuning it and making additions and editing it.”
“They are put into boxes as a mass and referred to as numbers and statistics. But they aren’t numbers. They aren’t statistics. They are people. Individuals, you and me alike.”
Garza chose immigration because “I’ve always kind of felt this way and had these views towards it.” She has never been involved in an immigration-related protest or march.
Garza was told earlier in the week that she would deliver her winning speech (she tied for first place with Bullard High’s Benjamín Ramírez).
“... there are people all around the world just like me, who dream just as big, and who work just as hard if not extraordinarily harder. But they weren’t given the same chance that I was given, the chance to follow their dreams, to live in safety, to endow the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, the chance to be accepted all because of where they happened to be born.”
Garza was surprised by the standing ovation she received at the Feb. 4 academic competition.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said. “It caught me off guard and touched my heart that there are other people who feel like me. That gave me a good feeling.”
Garza was part of Central High’s honors team. Each school has nine students in the competition, with a third of them assigned to the varsity level, three to scholastic and three to honors.
Some of her friends suggested she try out for the Academic Decathlon team. “They told me it was super fun and everyone would be cheering you on,” said Garza. “It was really fun.”
Garza got a hug from her mother, Irma, and her older brother after the Academic Decathlon. Her father, Norman, was unable to attend.
“They kept telling me how proud they were,” said Garza. “It was really touching.”
Her mother co-manages a local title company.
“For many of these individuals, their heart is here in America. This is their home. This is our home. We are all one race, that is the human race.”
