ABC’s of the ACA: Californians received more time to finish their ACA enrollment

As the fourth ACA open enrolment period came to an end, you could said it can be considered a good one in California.
Why I say that? The main reason is becaue Californians had four more days to enroll in a Covered California health plan after officials extended the original Jan. 31 enrollment deadline.
The four days extension was announced by Covered California officials the morning of Jan. 31 as the state’s exchange prepared for a surge of enrollment on the last day of the open enrollment period.
And in order to take advantage of the extension, consumers had to start their application process by the end of Jan. 31 and complete their enrollment by the end of Feb. 4.
“Experience tells us that people wait until the last day to sign up for health insurance, and we do not want to leave anyone behind,” said Peter V. Lee, Covered California executive director in an statement.
This was the fourth year the open enrollment deadline has been extended by Covered California for those “last-minute shoppers.”
“Health care is so important, and people should not miss this opportunity to get coverage if they get caught up in a wave of last-minute shoppers,” Lee said.
For those who completed their application by Feb. 4, health care coverage will start on March 1.
Enrollment partners in the state include thousands of certified enrollment counselors, certified application counselors and plan-based enrollers who were ready to provide free and confidential in-person assistance. And several enrollment events across the state took place the last weekend of open enrollment period.
Like Lee said, his organization has always been “committed to helping all consumers cross the enrollment finish line.”
Therefore, Covered California makes it “top priority” to ensure consumers had “the time and help they need to find the Covered California health plan that works for them,” Lee said.
Covered California officials said financial assistance was available to consumers to help pay for their health coverage.
Nearly nine out of every 10 Covered California enrollees had received some level of financial assistance.
According to Covered California, the financial help allows 60 percent of consumers to get a Bronze plan for less than $10 per month, and 50 percent of consumers to get a Silver plan for less than $100 per month.
Now that open enrollment has officially ended, consumers can only sign up through special enrollment period if they experience a life-changing event such as losing their work health care coverage, getting married, having a child or moving.
If you have questions about your plan or how your plan works, or terms that you might not be familiar with, visit: CoveredCA.com or call at (800) 300-1506.
Vida en el Valle will continue to go over the ABC’s of the Affordable Care Act to refresh your memory of some of the terms and information of the health care reform.
If you have any questions regarding the health reform you can email your questions to mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com and will address those concerns in future editions.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
