Madera County Academic Decathlon: Yosemite High School dominates

For Madera High School senior student Erendira Olivares-Reyes, being one of the three students on the honor team of the Super Quiz Relay competition was nail-biting.
“It was super nerve-racking,” said the 18-year-old Olivares-Reyes after the final round of the super quiz.
Olivares-Reyes didn’t want to mess up the work the other students on the varsity and scholastic teams have done so far during the first two rounds of the Super Quiz competition which tested their knowledge on World War II.
The Super Quiz scores among some of the highs schools teams competing Saturday afternoon during the 35th annual Madera County Academic Decathlon at Madera South High School’s gym were very closed.
A total of eight schools competed, including seven schools from Madera County and one school from Mariposa County.
Besides Madera and Madera South high schools, other schools taking part in the 10-event competition included Chawanakee Academy, Chowchilla Union High School, Liberty High School, Minarets High School, Yosemite High Schools and Mariposa County High School all hoping to take home the title of Academic Decathlon champions.
At the end of the day after all the scores were tabulated, Yosemite High reclaimed the county’s championship title for the 22nd time in 23 years with a total score of 36,172.90 points. Last year, Chowchilla High School won.
Madera High School came in second with 32,625.50 points and Liberty High School third with 32,059.10 points.
Chawanakee Academy received 31,101.3 points; Chowchilla Union High got 30,413.20 points; Madera South High got 30,333.70 points; and Minarets High Schools received 27,654.40 points. This was Minarets’ first year competing.
Madera South High School won the Super Quiz competition with a score of 2,325. Madera High came in second place with 2,250 points.
Even though Madera High lost the super quiz by 75 points, Ian Fleming, Madera High’s academic decathlon coach said he was very proud of his students performance not only in the super quiz but in the over all competition.
Fleming has been coaching the academic decathlon team for 11 years.
“I am really proud of my kids,” Fleming said. “We spent 10 months studying and preparing for this competition.”
Fleming said most of the students in his team are first timers in the academic decathlon team with a few returning students.
One of those students participating for the first time is Matthew Sánchez.
“It’s very demanding,” he said of the commitment involve in studying for the decathlon. “Our assignments was also very rigorous.”
Sánchez, a 15-year-old sophomore, said one of the reason that motivated him to be involve in the academic decathlon was because he would be able to get college credit.
Madera County students participating in the Academic Decathlon are eligible to enroll in a academic decathlon class at Fresno State and earn up to four college units.
Fleming said, most of the returning students, like Olivares-Reyes, are seniors who will be graduating this year.
This is the second year Olivares-Reyes has participated in the Academic Decathlon. She was the top scoring senior from her high school and received a $100 scholarship.
Olivares-Reyes also received a bronze medal in the honor category in the interview competition.
Fleming said this is the first year a student from Madera High School got a perfect score in one of the competitions of the Academic Decathlon.
Juliana León, 18, senior at Madera High, scored 1,000 points in the interview portion of the Academic Decathlon.
León tied for the gold medal in this category with Chowchilla Union High School student Kylie Farmer.
León attributes her gold metal to being more confident in herself this year.
“Confidence was a big part that got me this score,” León said.
Yosemite High will represent Madera County at the state competition on March 23-26 in Sacramento.
“We are so proud of Yosemite High School and are amazed at the caliber of students we had from every team,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County superintendent of schools.
Caleb Lynch from Chawanakee Academy Charter, was the top scoring decathlete this year, scoring 7,556 points across the 10 events.
A total of 127 medals were handed out at the Awards Ceremony. Chawanakee Academy received a total of 22 medals; Chowchilla High received 13 medals; Liberty High was awarded 20 medals; Madera High received 13 medals; Madera South High received 7 medals; Minarets High received 7 medals; and Yosemite High was awarded 35 medals, according to Kristi Winter, events developer for Madera County Office of Education.
