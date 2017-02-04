Fresno County Academic Decathlon: University High captures third consecutive title

The rivalry once again was all in favor of University High School
But, Edison High School has narrowed the gap the last two years in the battle of brainpower that revealed itself Saturday in the 35th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
In a battle of academic titans, University High scored 49,654.1 points to capture its third consecutive county title – and sixth in the last eight years – and hold off Edison High’s 48,800.1 points.
University High automatically qualified for the state Academic Decathlon scheduled March 23-25 in Sacramento. The state champion qualifies for the national finals in April in Wisconsin.
Edison – which has a record 18 county championships, the last coming in 2014 – is expected to get an at-large invitation to the state finals within a couple of weeks.
Decathlon organizers said Bullard High, which finished third with 41,895.2, has an outside chance of getting a state invitation.
This year’s competition, whose theme was ‘World War II,’ drew more than 400 students from 25 high schools in academic competition in 10 disciplines of study: Art, music, language and literature, mathematics, economics, speech, interview, essay, science and social science.
The Super Quiz Relay, the only portion that was open to the public, generated loud cheers inside the Central High School gym as three teams of three students answered questions on any subject.
Seeing University High on stage racking up the medals doesn’t get old, said coach Sean Canfield.
“No. It’s always special,” said Canfield. “This was a rebuilding year, so this makes it really, really special.”
University had one holdover – overall individual winner Lillian Torres – from last year’s Team 1 squad. A Team 2 member moved up this year.
Edison High coach Gary Mrkaich was encouraged that his team closed the gap against University.
But, a loss still hurts, he said.
“It’s encouraging. It hurts. We knew we had a 50-50 shot,” he said. “We knew it was going to be close. Eight-hundred points, a couple of things here and there and it changes.”
It was also a rebuilding year for Edison, which returned only one student from last year’s team. However, Edison High did field a full, 9-student team this year after competing with only eight students the last two years.
A highlight of the awards ceremony – other than medals, trophies and more than $8,000 in scholarships – are student speeches.
Central High School’s Nicole Garza left many teared-up eyes with a poignant speech about how this country judges immigrants.
Garza said each immigrant has a unique story about why they came here, then wondered how she “was so fortunate to have been born here.”
“When I was a little girl, my mother told me home is where the heart is,” said Garza. “This is their (immigrants’) home. This is my home.”
She got a loud, standing ovation at the end of her speech.
Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino called the local event the “best-run” in the state.
“This is the real Super Bowl,” said Yovino, who tried to lessen the tension in the gym before the start of the Super Quiz Relay.
“Proctors, if you make a mistake, don’t worry ... the students will be the first to correct you,” said Yovino.
KMPH Channel 26 news anchor Rich Rodríguez returned for the 27th year as the quizmaster.
“I started in 1990 when I was going to fill in one time,” said Rodríguez. “I missed two years because of work.”
Rodríguez saluted his father, a World War II veteran, who died recently.
“He would have loved to have been here at the Super Quiz,” said Rodríguez. “Of course, he wouldn’t have gotten that many questions correct.”
