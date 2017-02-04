Fresno County Academic Decathlon: University High captures third consecutive title

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno Pause

2:24 Fulton Street project heading toward possible completion by May

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:08 Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr honored that people want to wear his jersey

0:52 Central Valley Showcase puts best JC players on display

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first