Scholarship program yields its first deputy to be sworn in

Just four days after graduating from the police academy, Jasmine Orozco began patrolling the streets of her own community – Cutler.
Orozco was one of the 40 cadets that graduated on Jan. 26 from the College of the Sequoias Tulare-Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy in a graduation ceremony at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore.
During the ceremony, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux sworn in Orozco as a Deputy I for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
The 21-year-old from Cutler is the Sheriff’s first Pathways Scholarship recipient to graduate from the police academy and become a deputy.
Orozco most recently served as Deputy Sheriff Trainees in her hometown area of Cutler/Orosi while she finished her police academy training at College of the Sequoias.
“She starts Monday – patrolling,” Boudreaux said of Orozco after the graduation ceremony. “We are very excited about the program.”
Now as Deputy I, Orozco is assigned to her hometown of Cutler-Orosi, which is the goal of the Pathways Scholarship program, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.
The Pathways Scholarship program, which is funded by to the Sence Foundation, place local youth in the program back in their hometowns communities as Sheriff’s deputies after graduating from college and training in the police academy.
Orozco, who graduated from Orosi High School in 2012, became part of the Sheriff’s Explorers program at age 15 while she was a student in high school.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in criminology from California State University, Fresno in 2016.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Boudreaux started the Pathways Scholarship Program three years ago with funding from the Sence Foundation for college-bound Sheriff’s Explorers.
“It creates stake holders in the community and in the department,” Boudreaux said.
Since the program started in 2014, five Explorers, including Orozco, have been awarded Pathways Scholarships in the amount of $2,500.
Orozco said she was very happy to graduate from the academy and to serve in her own community.
“It’s more than I’ve ever imagine,” Orozco said, adding that she found her calling in law-enforcement while being an explorer.
Orozco said she is very grateful of the opportunity of becoming a Pathways Scholarship recipient, adding that she still remembers the day she went for the scholarship interview in front of a panel of 15 people.
“I was one of the finalists,” she said.
Boudreaux said the scholarship panel was very impress with Orozco during her interview and didn’t hesitate to give her one of the scholarships.
“We are so proud of her,” Boudreaux said of Orozco’s accomplishment.
A daughter of immigrants, Orozco’s parents came to the United States approximately 35 years ago from Morelia, Michoacán, México.
“I am very proud of her,” said Orozco’s mother Marisela in Spanish. “This is something she worked hard for.”
Tulare County Sheriff's Explorers Program
Students, ages 14-21, are eligible to become Sheriff’s Explorers.
They receive training in police radio procedures, patrol operations, crime scene investigations, traffic enforcement, arrests, search and seizure, emergency first aid and more.
Students volunteer in the community by assisting with parking, informational booths and community events.
For more information, contact Dep. Ixchel Franks at (559) 636-4686.
