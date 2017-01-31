Covered California consumers get more time to ‘cross the finish line’

Californians will have four more days to enroll in a Covered California health plan after officials extended the original Jan. 31 enrollment deadline.
Covered California officials announced the four days extension this morning as the state’s exchange prepares for a surge of enrollment on the last day of the open enrollment period.
However, consumers must begin the application process by the end of Jan. 31 and complete their enrollment by the end of Feb. 24.
“Experience tells us that people wait until the last day to sign up for health insurance, and we do not want to leave anyone behind,” said Covered California executive director Peter V. Lee. “Health care is so important, and people should not miss this opportunity to get coverage if they get caught up in a wave of last-minute shoppers.”
This is the fourth year the deadline has been extended.
Consumers who started an application can complete the process with help from a certified insurance agent, service center representative or community enrollment partner between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.
For those who finish their application by Feb. 4, health care coverage will start on March 1.
Enrollment partners in the state include thousands of certified enrollment counselors, certified application counselors and plan-based enrollers who are ready to provide free and confidential in-person assistance.
“Covered California is committed to helping all consumers cross the enrollment finish line,” Lee said in an statement. “Our top priority is making sure they have the time and help they need to find the Covered California health plan that works for them.”
To enroll online, consumers can visit CoveredCA.com. They can also get free and confidential in-person assistance, in a variety of languages, by clicking on ‘Free Local Help to Enroll.’ They can find a nearby enroller or have a certified enroller contact them through the ‘Help on Demand’ feature. Consumers can also enroll over the phone by calling Covered California at (800) 300-1506.
Covered California officials remind consumers that there is financial assistance available to help pay for their health coverage.
Nearly nine out of every 10 Covered California enrollees had received some level of financial assistance.
According to Covered California, the financial help allows 60 percent of consumers to get a Bronze plan for less than $10 per month, and 50 percent of consumers to get a Silver plan for less than $100 per month.
“We will help people get across the finish line in the days following the deadline, but you must take steps to begin the process by today,” Lee said. “Covered California has partners who will make enrollment easier than you think, and with the financial help that is available it can be more affordable than you realize.”
After open enrollment ends, consumers can only sign up through special enrollment if they experience a life-changing event such as losing their health care coverage, getting married, having a child or moving.
