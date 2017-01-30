Valley organizers aim to educate immigrants in Trump era (en español abajo)

The first 48 hours after Election Day were daunting for a man who has lived, studied and worked in California without legal documents nearly all his life.
Luis Ojeda, 26, said that as a person of color who identifies as queer, he saw the election of Pres. Donald J. Trump as a personal attack.
“I needed time to process,” Ojeda said. “I didn’t really want to be around people. I just wanted to figure out what we were doing next.”
It did not take Ojeda too long to come up with his next move.
A day before the Electoral College cast its final votes, more than 100 people gathered in Fresno to hear attorneys and advocates speak about immigrants’ rights in a forum Ojeda helped organize.
Troubled by Trump’s comments on immigration issues during the campaign, community members said they hoped to learn how to protect themselves and their loved ones under his administration.
The three-hour community immigration forum at the Mexican Consulate was only one of several planned events taking place in cities across the Central Valley. Organizers aimed to ensure that people know their rights when confronted by immigration officials and other law enforcement authorities. Those in attendance were also told how to make sure they seek legal help from qualified legal services providers, as well as how to organize in their communities.
Representatives from nonprofit organizations set up tables where they passed out informational pamphlets and e-mail lists quickly filled up with those wanting to stay in the loop. Speakers emphasized having an emergency preparedness plan, which included authorizing trusted adults to care for children in case of a parent’s absence.
I remember when I was a little boy, we used to have to hide underneath our beds; my dad, my uncle and all of my family, because the migra would be knocking at the door. Rafael Avitia
The right to remain silent and carrying an attorney’s phone number at all times were some of the many tips advocates stressed to a serious and mostly somber crowd. Immigrants were also advised not to let ICE agents into their home without a search warrant (signed by a judge) and not to sign anything they don’t understand.
Among the groups that helped organize the event was the Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC), which works with immigrants who are described as “the hardest to serve.”
“We’ve been organizing many more (forums) all over the Valley,” said founding member and chair Jesús Martínez. He estimated that some events drew as many as 500 people.
CVIIC forms part of Ready California, a statewide coalition that works to make sure immigrants have the information and services they need to protect themselves and their families.
“Our focus is on trying to provide the services and the information to the public, because people need to know what is going on with state and federal policies. Particularly the federal policies, what Trump and what Congress are proposing to do,” Martínez said. The organization’s free workshops provide Know Your Rights information, and also teach people how to apply for Medi-Cal, citizenship and driver’s licenses. A calendar of upcoming events may be found at vallecentral.org.
The forum’s lead organizer Rafael Avitia, who is working with residents to organize more events throughout the Valley, said these were the types of resources and advice that he wished were available for his family when he was growing up.
“I remember when I was a little boy, we used to have to hide underneath our beds; my dad, my uncle and all of my family, because the migra (immigration enforcement officers) would be knocking at the door,” Avitia said.
The Avitias left their native Culiacán, Sinaloa, México when he was five years old to join his working father in Los Angeles. That is where Avitia said they were victimized because they lacked legal documents.
“It would happen once a month. What would happen was the landlord would pocket the rent money and call the migra, or ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), as we call it today. They would come, deport everybody and the landlord would rent out the same spaces, so he was double dipping.”
Avitia, who earned a law degree, now teaches history to students in an alternative high school in Madera. But he is frequently spotted taking part in protests, marches and other organizing activity. His involvement began when he was a student at Fresno State. He said it was fueled by what he lived when he was a child.
“Growing up as an immigrant, growing up as ‘somebody living in the shadows,’ undocumented, before there were DREAMers,” he said. “I was 12 years old before I had any kind of legal papers, so it was always scary growing up…I always felt a need to give back. I’ve always felt a need to not forget where I came from because I was one of those students who was hiding, who was underneath the radar, just trying to get by day by day without documentation.”
Like Avitia, Ojeda knows firsthand what it’s like to live without legal documents in this country. Brought to the U.S. at four years old, that was Ojeda’s situation until former president Barack Obama announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2012.
The executive action granted Ojeda —and hundreds of thousands of others who were brought to the U.S. as children— temporary permission to work and relief from deportation. The program is now expected to be terminated by Trump. Ojeda said that although Trump’s win angered him, it pushed him to do more to help those he sees as vulnerable under the new administration.
“I’m trying to use that anger to do better things,” Ojeda said.
“I want to make sure that I’m still involved in organizing and that we’re doing events that really speak to where we are as a country and where we are as a community here in Fresno. And what we can do together to have a better future and more hope.”
Organizadores del Valle tratan de educar a los inmigrantes en la era de Trump
Las primeras 48 horas después del Día de la Elección fueron desalentadoras para un hombre que ha vivido, estudiado y trabajado en California sin documentos legales casi toda su vida.
Luis Ojeda de 26 años, dijo que como persona de color que se identifica como queer, él vio la elección del Presidente Donald J. Trump como un ataque personal.
“Yo necesitaba tiempo para procesarlo,” dijo Ojeda. “En realidad no quería estar entre la gente: Simplemente quería saber qué es lo que íbamos a hacer ahora.”
No le tomó a Ojeda mucho tiempo saber su próxima acción.
Un día antes de que el Colegio Electoral realizara la última votación, más de 100 personas se reunieron en Fresno para escuchar a abogados y defensores hablar sobre los derechos de los inmigrantes en un foro que Ojeda ayudó a organizar.
Preocupado por los comentarios de Trump sobre asuntos de inmigración durante la campaña, los miembros de la comunidad dijeron que ellos esperaban aprender cómo protegerse a sí mismos y a sus seres queridos bajo su administración.
El foro comunitario sobre inmigración que duró tres horas en el Consulado de México, fue solo uno de varios eventos planeados en ciudades de todo el Valle Central. Los organizadores trataron de asegurarse de que la gente supiera sus derechos cuando sean confrontados por oficiales de inmigración y otro tipo de autoridad. Los asistentes también recibieron información sobre cómo asegurarse de que buscan ayuda legal por parte de proveedores de servicios legales calificados, así como la manera de organizarse en sus comunidades.
Los representantes de las organizaciones sin fines de lucro pusieron mesas donde pasaron folletos de información y las hojas para incluir direcciones de correo electrónico rápidamente se llenaron con los datos de las personas que quieren estar bien informadas. Los oradores enfatizaron que se debe tener un plan de preparación de emergencia que incluya a adultos autorizados de confianza para cuidar de los niños en caso de la ausencia de los padres.
El derecho a quedarse callado y llevar consigo el número de teléfono de un abogado en todo momento fueron algunas de las muchas sugerencias que los defensores enfatizaron a una seria y casi sombría multitud. También se les avisó a los inmigrantes que no permitan que los agentes de ICE entren a sus hogares sin una orden de cateo (firmada por un juez) y que no firmen nada que no entiendan.
Entre los grupos que ayudaron a organizar el evento estuvo Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC), organización que trabaja con inmigrantes que son descritos como “las personas más difíciles a quien darles servicios.”
“Hemos estado organizando muchos (foros) más en todo el Valle,” dijo el miembro fundador y presidente Jesús Martínez. Él calcula que algunos eventos han atraído hasta a 500 personas.
CVIIC forma parte de Ready California, una coalición estatal que trabaja para asegurar que los inmigrantes tienen la información y los servicios que necesitan para protegerse a sí mismos y a sus familias.
“Nuestro enfoque está en tratar de proveer servicios y la información al público porque la gente necesita saber lo que está pasando con las políticas estatales y federales. En lo particular las políticas federales, lo que Trump y el Congreso están proponiendo hacer,” dijo Martínez. Los talleres gratuitos de la organización proveen información de Sepa Sus Derechos, y también le enseñan a la gente cómo solicitar Medi-Cal, ciudadanía y licencia de manejar. Puede encontrar un calendario con futuros eventos en vallecentral.org.
El principal organizador del foro, Rafael Avitia, quien está trabajando con los residentes para organizar más eventos en todo el Valle, dijo que este es el tipo de recursos y consejos que a él le hubiera gustado que estuvieran disponibles para su familia cuando él era niño.
“Yo recuerdo que cuando era un niño pequeño, teníamos que escondernos debajo de nuestras camas; mi papá, mi tío y toda mi familia, debido a la migra llegaba a tocar a la puerta,” dijo Avitia.
Los Avitia salieron de su natal Culiacán, Sinaloa, México cuando él tenía cinco años de edad para unirse a su padre que trabajaba en Los Ángeles. Allí fue donde Avitia dice que fueron víctimas de abusos porque no tenían documentos legales.
“Pasaba una vez al mes. Lo que pasaba era que el arrendatario se quedaba con la renta y llamaba a la migra, o ICE (Inmigración y Aduanas de los Estados Unidos), como le decimos ahora. Ellos llegaban, deportaban a todos y el arrendatario rentaba los mismos espacios, así que cobraba doble.”
Avitia, quien obtuvo su título en leyes, ahora es maestro de historia con estudiantes en una escuela preparatoria en Madera. Pero frecuentemente se le ve participando en protestas, marchas, y en otras actividades de organización. Su participación empezó cuando él estudiaba en Fresno State. Él dijo que su motivación nace de lo que vivió cuando era niño.
“Creciendo como inmigrante, creciendo como “alguien que vivía en las sombras,’ indocumentado, antes de que hubiera DREAMers,” dijo él. “Cuando cumplí los 12 años fue cuando llegué a tener documentos legales, así que al ir creciendo siempre tuve temor … Siempre sentí la necesidad de retribuir. Siempre sentí la necesidad de no olvidar de dónde vine porque era uno de esos estudiantes que se estaban escondiendo, que andaba por debajo del radar, tratando de pasar día a día sin documentos.”
Al igual que Avitia, Ojeda sabe en carne propia lo que es vivir sin documentos legales en este país. Él fue traído a los Estados Unidos a la edad de cuatro años, esa fue la situación de Ojeda hasta que el expresidente Barack Obama anunció en 2012, la Acción Diferida para Quienes Llegaron en la Niñez (DACA).
La acción ejecutiva se otorgó a Ojeda — y a cientos de miles de otras personas que fueron traídos a los Estados Unidos de niños – un permiso temporal para trabajar y un alivio de la deportación. Ahora se espera que el programa sea cancelado por Trump. Ojeda dijo que aunque la victoria de Trump lo haya hecho enojar, fue algo que lo impulsó a hacer más por ayudar a quienes él ve como vulnerables bajo la nueva administración.
“Estoy tratando de usar ese enojo para hacer cosas mejores,” dijo Ojeda.
“Yo quiero asegurarme de que todavía estoy participando en organizar y que estamos haciendo eventos que en verdad hablen sobre dónde estamos como un país y dónde estamos como comunidad aquí en Fresno. Y lo que podemos hacer juntos para tener un mejor futuro y más esperanza.”
Este artículo es parte de un programa de compañerismo de New America Media en colaboración con Ready California (www.Ready-California.org)
This article is part of a New America Media fellowship program in collaboration with Ready California (www.Ready-California.org). For more Know Your Rights information, go to: https://www.ilrc.org/know-your-rights-and-what-immigrant-families-should-do-now
Comments