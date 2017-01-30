‘I would say that a vibrant Republican Party is a good thing for our democracy’

Former Los Ángeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has been on a “listening tour” of the state for about 18 months. Of those 51 visits, more than half have been in the San Joaquín Valley.
The 64-year-old Villaraigosa – who declared his candidacy to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown when he is termed out next year – made his 26th visit to Fresno last Thursday.
“I’ve gone to Madera, Bakersfield, Merced, Stockton, Los Banos, Los Baños, Huron, Porterville, Livingston,” said Villaraigosa in a meeting with Vida en el Valle.
The former Assembly Speaker figures that the Central Valley, along with the interior of southern California, have been neglected by state leaders.
At last October’s Bakersfield Business Conference, a Woodstock for conservatives, Villaraigosa tore up his prepared speech and instead focused on the need for less divisiveness and more centrist cooperation.
1. What is the No. 1 reason you are running for governor?
“I’ve been throughout the Valley, and I come away after those 51 days throughout the state realizing that the California Rebound has grown faster than the national average. It has created more jobs than Florida and Texas combined. (But) it is a rebound that is primarily on the coast. The Central Valley and the interior core of the state hasn’t grown with the coast. So, I’m running for governor because I want to restore the luster to the California dream. I want to make sure that we’re growing together. I want to invest in the parts of the state that have been left behind.
“I think jobs and the economy is the No. 1 issue facing us. What we do to grow the middle class, and particularly people in parts of the state that have been left behind. What we do to educate them and train them for jobs in the 21st century. I want to be the governor who is focused on infrastructure. We talked today about High Speed Rail and my support for it. But I don’t just support High Speed Rail. I support leveraging economic development here in Fresno. I support leveraging, attracting companies to the Valley. So, from my vantage point, that’s why I’m running.”
2. At the Bakersfield Business Conference, you threw away your speech and you talked about the political rhetoric. What is the solution?
“As I’ve said to people, I’ve thought a lot about what candidate Trump, President Trump has said over the last year and a half or so are reprehensible, deplorable. I don’t think the people who supported him, however, are deplorable. I think we need to realize the country is evenly divided. There are people who have strong, philosophical views. I think leaders like the good shepherd need to gather and bring in the flock. Not just the Democratic flock, or the Republican flock, not the white flock or the black flock or the Latino or Asian flock but all of the flock.
“And, that is why when I was asked a few minutes ago I’m not spending all my time Tweeting in response to every ignorant statement that comes out of Washington. I think we need to chart our own path. The path that welcomes newcomers and foreigners if they work hard and play by the rules. The path that says we revel in our diversity. Chart the path that says we’re going to grow our economy but we’re gonna make sure we’re going to grow together, educate our kids and make sure that all of our kids have a shot at a better life. I think that is what we need right now. Over the years, you know, I’ve been known to kind of excoriate the other side. But as I got older and became Speaker and became mayor and I realized you know the job of a leader is to bring us together. I think that’s been a hallmark of my leadership over the years.”
“Earlier, they asked me there are some who say my candidacy has been enhanced because of the Trump election and thast Latinos will come out to a greater degree because of my candidacy. Well, I hope they come out. But, if you look at me as mayor. I was everybody’s mayor. I was a uniter, and I represented people who didn’t agree with me. There are parts of the San Fernando Valley that is very similar to parts of Ohio. So, it is really important right now that we try to figure out the places where we have common ground. For example, I’m hoping we find common ground with this new administration on infrastructure. I hope we can have common ground on putting America back to work, rebuilding our bridges, our highways, our aiports and ports and schools. The infrastructure that is the foundation for our economy.”
3. Do you see one thing positive in President Donald J. Trump’s first few days in office?
“I could be here a long time thinking about it, I can’t think of anything right now. I want to see something positive. I love this country. I believe in America. I didn’t vote for Ronald Reagan or Bush 41 or 43, but I respected them. They were presidents of the United States. It has taken everything I have to find something positive about Donald Trump, but I can’t.”
4.. How effective are marches and demonstrations in influencing policy?
“I grew up in the 1960s, so I’ve been in a few marches in my time. I’ll tell you something. I marched last Sunday in the women’s march. I spoke there. It was exhilarating. It was so positive and hopeful and peaceful and I brought my daughters. My sons were there. I saw that march as almost a spontaneous , if you will, there were a couple of organizers, kind of manifestation of women who had declared that women count. Tehy want to be treated equally in this great country and they want to make sure that their issues are being paid attention to. I loved that so many men were there.
“So, do they matter? Yes! But so does voting. So does participating. Our democracy matters. Free speech and freedom of assembly are part of that. But we need to give life to our democracy by working in our churches and in our unions and our civic institutions. Participating in our schools. In virtually all of the sectors of what civic life is about. And then of course voting.”
5. You have said the Republican Party needs to be vibrant in California. Why?
“I believe in the two-party system. I think both parties need to work better for the American people. Look back on history. The progressive party in many ways, the party of civil rights, the party that freed the slaves and 13th and 14th amendment was the Republican Party. And over time the Democrats became the progressive party. And the Republicans (became) the conservatives. Don’t demonize Republicans or people who have conservative views. I think when we try to impose our views on others, particularly when you want the government to do that, that is something else. I would say that a vibrant Republican Party is a good thing for our democracy. But, I would hope it’s an inclusive one. I hope it’s one that supports basic notions around civil rights and civil liberties.”
6. Several years ago, the Republican Party began to look for Latinos to run as Republicans with mixed results. How does the Republican Party reach out successfully to Latinos and other minorities?
“If you’re demonizing immigrants engaged in voter suppression efforts, resisting district elections in favor of elections at-large so it’s more difficult for Latinos and others to participate, if you’re always on the other end of opening up the door to a broader cross section of people, I think that’s what’s going to happen. But again, I’m for a big tent party. Both Democrats and Republicans, because then I think we have a big-tent democracy. And that’s what I care about.”
7. You have mentioned the need for a “radical center.” How can that be achieved?
“We have so many challenges as a country and as a state. Nationally a broken immigration system, a broken tax system, an economy that doesn’t work for enough of its citizens, an education system that isn’t working for enough of our kids. It seems to me that the radical center is not the polar opposites that can’t come together on anything. The radical center is a place that moves us forward. What do people hate about Washington and the Beltway and some of our state capitals? All there is is gridlock. The radical center is a center that understands compromise and finding common ground is what government should be doing. I think part of the radical center is just how we comport ourselves. In Bakersfield, I said whatever happened to civility, statemanship, compromise? These used to be things we valued in our elected leadership. Now we value who can scream the loudest, who can send the most offensive tweets, who can point fingers the most. I don’t think that is a prescription for a great and strong America and a vibrant democracy.”
8. What do you think about the media’s role in democracy?
“I didn’t have battles with them (as L.A. Mayor), they might have criticized me, certainly. It’s kind of hard to have battles with an entity that has barrels of ink, metaphorically. It’s an unfair advantage. Not a lot you can do, even if it’s inaccurate. I didn’t have a lot of battles with them, but clearly from time to time the press was not happy or critical with the things I did.
“As someone who has been criticized, gotten his fair share of criticism from the press, I actually respect the press. I understand that the role of a free press is an essential pillar of a democracy that works for the people. It’s role is to speak truth to power and privilege. It’s role is to create more transparency, to be more skeptical of government’s actions or inactions. Now, sometimes we see too much in the way of cynicism, not skepticism. Sometimes we see too much in the way of putting forth a viewpoint and calling it news and not editorial. I think sometimes we see sloppy work. People who don’t do their homework and come in with an idea and just fill in the blanks. Notwithstanding that, I’m a believer that the role of the free press is critical to a healthy, functioning democracy.”
9. What kind of letter grade would you give Gov. Jerry Brown?
“I’m not a pundit. I’m not going to give a letter grade to Jerry Brown. I will say this: He saved this state from a free-falling budget deficit that if you remember the front page of The Economist California falling into the ocean. He’s made the tough calls. He’s taken us to surpluses, a rainy day fund that heretofore we haven’t seen. I think you gotta say that Jerry Brown has done his job. I’d like to build on what he did, and take on the tough challenges. That’s why I’m running for governor.
“I know that the economy’s not always going to be as strong as it is today. It’s the longest period without a recession in decades, so it will be around the corner at some point. And I think it will require leadership. Someone like Jerry Brown who can make the tough calls. I tell people on my listening tour I’m for that. We also have to figure out a way to pay for it. The role of a leader is also to make sure that we’re giving the taxpayers the best bang for the buck. Efficient government. Transparent government. Or making the schools functioning and work better. Building our infrastructure system. Keeping the public safe and protecting the public health.”
10. At what point does polling become important to you?
“The most important poll is in June 2018, and that is the election. Look, I supported Hillary Clinton (and) she was up 11 points 21 days out. Three weeks before the election, up by 11 points. So polls are 20-some odd months before an election are great but they’re mostly a reflection on the fact that someone’s been running for a couple of years, they’ve run statewide a couple of times. Elections are about engaging the people, and I intend to do that. That’s why I’m here in Fresno.”
Comments