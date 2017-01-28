Professor: ‘Chicana is a refusal to be silent’

When Dr. Cristina Herrera was growing up, two of her uncles were members of the Brown Berets.
She noticed there were no pictures of her mother involved in any protests like her uncles.
“Why aren’t there pictures of you wearing a beret? Why aren’t there pictures of you out there protesting? she asked her mother.
“Mija, who do you think made those berets? I did,” answered her mother, who was forbidden by her mother to get involved in demonstrations and protests.
“I didn’t know there was a word for Chicana. Growing up, activism was all around me but I didn’t know that there was a name for it,” Herrera told about 1,000 middle and high school students who attended the 44th annual Chicano Youth Conference at Fresno State on Saturday.
“Two of my uncles were Brown Berets, so I heard the word ‘Chicano’ and ‘Chicana;’ but I didn’t know what it meant.”
Herrera, who joined three other female professors from Fresno State in a group discussion, said her mother found “a way for her to weave her history into a larger history.”
There are ways that silence can be good, if we make that choice. But, there is a difference between being silent and being silenced. Dr. Cristina Herrera
“There are ways that silence can be good, if we make that choice,” she added. “But there is a difference between being silent and being silenced. In many ways, my mom was silenced. So, in many ways, what I do is for my mother.”
Herrera – who was joined by Dr. Laura Alamillo, associate professor in the Kremen School of Education and Human Development; Dr. Larissa M. Mercado-López, assistant professor in Women’s Studies; and, Dr. Rosa I. Toro, a professor of Psychology – is chair of Chicano and Latin American Studies at Fresno State.
The three emphasized that there are many methods outside a protest or demonstration to be an activist.
“I used writing as a tool for activism,” said Mercado-López, whose father was a city councilmember in her native Texas. She would write letters to the editor of the local newspaper to rail against racism in school.
Alamilla encouraged students to “look beyond the classroom” to find mentors and role models.
She also stressed the importance of maintaining one’s native language because research shows when you have a parent and a kid who both share a common language, especially if they shared Spanish, it meant that 18 years later, those kids had a lower likelihood of being involved in the justice system when it comes to substance abuse.
Fresno State vice president for Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas asked the students to “have a dream.”
“You make those choices, and you make them a reality,” said Lamas. “Find what it is that you have a passion for. Then, go for it in a big way.”
The conference, which was organized by the Fresno State Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA), featured 20 workshops that focused on access to higher education, cultural awareness, career/leadership development, and, social justice.
At a workshop on how the undocumented can adjust to the President Donald J. Trump era, students were told of their rights should they be stopped or arrested by police or immigration officials.
“Things are going to get really bad over the next few years,” said Luis Ojeda, one of several members of the Fresno Immigrant Youth in Action. “Organizing will be an important tool for us in moving forward.”
The conference included entertainment and lunch.
Comments