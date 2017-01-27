Immigrant community calls on mayor to declare Fresno a sanctuary city

Two days after Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said he will not make the Latino-majority city a “sanctuary city,” an estimated 200 people descended at Fresno City Hall during the lunch hour today to demand that Brand denounce what he said to The Fresno Bee editorial board and declare that Fresno is a sanctuary city.
“We give you until March 16 for you to make your announcement here at City Hall,” said Ariana Martínez Lott, one of the rally organizers.
Martínez Lott – who was joined by Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula and Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria – also called on Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer to verify city policy that police officers will not enforce federal immigration laws.
The hour-long rally featured an emotional speech by Fabiola, one of three undocumented women who spoke. She broke down as she recounted following a friend in her car. Fresno police stopped her friend and called federal immigration agents who detained her.
Fabiola said her friend had a deportation order.
“I have not committed any crimes and yet I was arrested too,” said Fabiola, who did not give her last name.
That example, said rally organizers, is the reason Fresno officials like Brand and Dyer need to clarify Fresno’s policy on undocumented residents.
Brand, in his meeting with the newspaper, said police do not look to arrest undocumented residents unless they have committed a crime. But, the first-year mayor emphasized that he would not declare Fresno a sanctuary city at the risk of losing federal funds.
Rally organizers said they want Brand to prioritize human lives over money.
“Our priority will be a reflection of our values,” said Martínez Lott.
The sanctuary city status became an issue when President Donald J. Trump signaled earlier this week that he will cut off federal funding to jurisdictions that act as a sanctuary city.
