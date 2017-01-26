White House: Trump eyes 20% tax on México imports to pay for wall (En español abajo)

The president of the United States intends to impose a 20 percent tax on imports from México to cover the cost of a wall spanning the nations’ border, the White House spokesman told reporters on board Air Force One,
Donald Trump has already made up his mind about the tax, Sean Spicer said.
The tax, however, cannot be immediately levied because of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the more than two-decade-old accord linking the U.S., Canada and México that the president has repeatedly criticized as a destroyer of American jobs.
Earlier Thursday, Trump said that he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had jointly agreed to cancel their planned Jan. 31 meeting in the US because of the neighboring country’s refusal to pay for the wall.
Unless México is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route. We have no choice. President Donald J. Trump
“The president of México and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week,” Trump said in a speech during a gathering with congressional Republicans in Philadelphia.
“Unless México is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route. We have no choice,” the president said.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump said México should pay for a wall on the nations’ border because it had long benefited from NAFTA at Americans’ expense.
He pointed out that the U.S. has been running trade deficits with México that amount to roughly $60 billion annually and said it would be better to cancel his planned meeting with Peña Nieto if México refused to reimburse its neighbor for the cost of the wall.
A border wall was one of the main campaign promises made by Trump, who launched his bid for the White House by saying that many undocumented migrants who make their way to the United States were criminals, including drug dealers and rapists.
Trump on Wednesday signed several executive orders affecting immigration, including one that assigns federal funds for the construction of the border wall.
Peña Nieto, who has repeatedly insisted that México will not foot the bill for the wall and did so again on Wednesday, announced on Twitter that the meeting was off.
“We informed the White House this morning that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for Tuesday with the @POTUS,” he wrote.
Prior to Trump’s remarks in Philadelphia, Spicer said the administration would look to hold the meeting at another time and keep the lines of communication open.
Trump quiere fijar impuesto de 20% a importaciones mexicanas para pagar muro
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, pretende fijar un impuesto del 20 por ciento sobre todas las importaciones procedentes de México para costear el muro que quiere construir en la frontera común, según adelantó hoy el portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sean Spicer.
El portavoz describió a los periodistas a bordo del Air Force One esa medida como una decisión ya tomada por Trump y que el presidente quiere incluir dentro de una reforma fiscal más amplia que pretende negociar con el Congreso.
No obstante, ese impuesto no se puede aplicar de forma inmediata, puesto que está vigente el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), firmado por EE.UU., Canadá y México hace más de dos décadas.
Spicer mencionó que los Estados Unidos tiene un déficit comercial con México, y tomó como ejemplo la cifra de 50.000 millones de dólares para explicar que si se aplica ese impuesto del 20 por ciento sobre esa cantidad se obtendrían 10.000 millones de dólares al año y se pagaría “fácilmente el muro solo a través de ese mecanismo.”
El déficit comercial de EE.UU. con México es de unos 60 mil millones de dólares anuales, con lo que la aplicación de este arancel sobre dicha cantidad generaría unos 12 mil millones al año, aunque el volumen total de las importaciones desde México rondan los 295 mil millones de dólares.
Los líderes republicanos Mitch McConnell, del Senado, y Paul Ryan, de la Cámara de Representantes, habían cifrado antes en entre 12.000 y 15.000 millones de dólares el coste de levantar un muro en los casi 2.000 kilómetros que restan por vallar en la frontera.
Ese impuesto a las importaciones mexicanas “proporciona claramente la financiación” para el muro “y lo hace de una manera en la que el contribuyente estadounidense es totalmente respetado,” explicó Spicer en el avión presidencial de regreso a Washington desde Filadelfia, donde Trump asistió a una reunión de congresistas republicanos.
De acuerdo con el portavoz, “probablemente” EE.UU. es el único país grande que no grava las importaciones de productos de otras naciones y permite que “fluyan libremente, lo cual es ridículo.”
Trump desató hoy una crisis con México por sus amenazas para que ese país pague el muro que él ha ordenado construir en la frontera común, que derivó en la cancelación de la reunión con su homólogo mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, del próximo martes en la Casa Blanca.
