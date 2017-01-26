Corona beer commercials encourage breaking down all walls (En español abajo)

The Corona beer brand has stood up to U.S. President Donald Trump with a series of advertisements that defend the union of America and encourage the breaking down of walls, in clear response to the Republican’s nationalist protectionist plans.
In just five days, the Corona Spanish-language commercial ‘Let’s make America great again?’ had more than 5.7 million hits on Youtube, and is a clear response to the message given by Trump on multiple occasions of wanting to “make America great again.” As of today, it has more than 6.5 million views.
As Corona recalls, América “is the land of opportunity,” but it is not only the United States, as it shows a map at the beginning of the commercial of the entire continent, from Canada to Argentina.
“A land of more than a billion people,” says the narrator, which is “wild, cultural and united.”
“We are the land of the mix,” he celebrates, even though he warns that, today, talking about América generates “divisions.”
“We are a constant revolution, undeniable celebration, we are all, we are 35 united States, and today we wear a single shield, because Americans are all, because América has always been great,” points the announcement with an epic background music.
At the end of the commercial, the brand, which is part of Grupo Modelo, urges its followers to visit the official website to participate in a game about “the shield of América” and, ultimately, “to defaulterize.”
Under the motto of “defronterízate” (Remove all boundaries), Corona has been encouraging people to leave their comfort zone with several commercials that appeal to the viewers’ emotions.
In recent months, however, they redoubled the message and added elements of political relevance.
Two months ago, Mexican actor Diego Luna starred in the video ‘Derriba Tus Muros’ (Break Down Your Walls), which has been watched 6.8 million times.
“All of us are disturbed by the wall that they want to build us, but they should also bother us with the walls that we have here and do not let us advance,” he claims and urges not to “victimize” and “take life by the horns.”
Trump signed a decree Wednesday to begin “in months” the construction of a “great physical barrier on the border” between Mexico and the United States.
Afterwards, the governor said that the relationship with Méexico “is going to be much better” once the border wall is built and that it will have “close coordination” with the southern neighbor, at an event in the Department of Homeland Security .
Cerveza Corona defiende el fin de los muros y la unión de América ante Trump
La marca de cerveza Corona le planta cara al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, con una serie de anuncios publicitarios que defienden la unión de América y animan a derribar muros, en clara respuesta a los planes proteccionistas y nacionalistas del republicano.
En apenas cinco días, su comercial ‘Let’s make America great again?’ lleva más de 5.7 millones de visitas en Youtube, y es una clara respuesta al mensaje proferido por Trump en múltiples ocasiones de querer “hacer a América grande de nuevo.”
Como recuerda Corona, América “es la tierra de las oportunidades,” pero no es solo los Estados Unidos, tal y como enseña en un mapa al inicio del anuncio publicitario, sino todo el continente, desde Canadá hasta Argentina.
“Una tierra de más de mil millones de habitantes,” recuerda a la audiencia, que es “salvaje, cultural y unida.”
“Somos la tierra de la mezcla,” celebra, a pesar de que advierte que, hoy día, hablar de América genera “divisiones.”
“Somos revolución constante, celebración innegable, somos todos, somos 35 Estados unidos, y hoy nos vestimos con un solo escudo, porque americanos somos todos, porque América siempre ha sido grande,” apunta el anuncio con una música épica de fondo.
Al final del comercial, la marca, que forma parte del Grupo Modelo, insta a sus seguidores a visitar la página oficial para participar en un juego sobre “el escudo de América” y, en última instancia, “a desfronterizarse.”
Bajo el lema de “desfronterízate,” Corona lleva meses animando a la gente a salir de su zona de confort con varios comerciales que apelan a las emociones del espectador.
En los últimos meses, no obstante, redoblaron el mensaje y le sumaron elementos de gran actualidad política.
Hace dos meses, el actor mexicano Diego Luna protagonizó el video ‘Derriba Tus Muros,’ que ha sido visto 6.8 millones de veces.
“A todos nos molesta el muro que nos quieren construir, pero también deberían molestarnos los muros que tenemos acá y que no nos dejan avanzar,” reclama e insta a no “victimizarse” y “tomar la vida por los cuernos.”
Trump firmó miércoles un decreto para comenzar “en meses” la construcción de una “gran barrera física en la frontera” entre México y Estados Unidos.
Después de ello, el gobernante aseguró que la relación con México “va a ser mucho mejor” una vez construido el muro fronterizo y que va a tener “una estrecha coordinación” con el vecino del sur, en un acto en el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.
