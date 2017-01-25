Mayor Lee Brand against sanctuary city status for Fresno, ‘I can’t do that’

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said the state’s fifth-largest city is not a sanctuary city – and won’t become one – because that would endanger federal funding for infrastructure and other monies.
“Here is my dilemma. This is my strategy,” said Brand during a meeting Wednesday afternoon with The Fresno Bee editorial board. “We’ve got a Democratic governor and a Democratic Legislature in Sacramento.
Former Mayor Ashley Sweargenin “has done a phenomenal job in working with the powers that be in Sacramento as evidenced by the $7 million cap and trade award. I want to maintain that relationship. I’m not going to start bad-mouthing Jerry Brown or start putting billboards.”
“Conversely, I’m not going to offend the Trump administration. I’m going to try to work with both,” said Brand, who was sworn in as mayor earlier this month.
Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump signed executive orders calling for construction of a wall on the U.S.-México border, beefing up the Border Patrol, and taking federal funds away from sanctuary cities.
There is no legal definition of a sanctuary city. The Federation for American Immigration Reform does not list the city among 300 national jurisdictions with “sanctuary policies” that prohibit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
However, FAIR does list Fresno, Kings and Sacramento counties as jurisdictions with “sanctuary policies.”
Brand said Fresno police do “not go out and chase down illegals. We only chase criminals. We only arrest criminals whether they’re legal or illegal.”
Brand said Vice President Mike Pence recently spoke to a gathering of mayors in Washington, D.C. “and he made it clear they want to work with the mayors. They want to implement a massive infrastructure project.”
“I’m not going to make Fresno a sanctuary city because I don’t want to make Fresno ineligible from receiving potentially millions of dollars in infrastructure and other types of projects,” said Brand, who added he received a letter from San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee asking him to make Fresno a sanctuary city.
“I can’t do that,” said Brand. “My philosophy is to follow the law and to avoid these national, culture war questions.
“If we get involved in Fresno (with) what’s our immigration policy, I’m going to have (City Councilmember) Oliver Baines over here yelling. I’ll have (City Councilmember) Steve Brandau over there yelling, and we’re going to be screaming back and forth and we’re not going to be solving the problems the city has.”
Brand said the best plan to to keep “a neutral stance. I have to focus on what’s best for the City of Fresno. Now, if the laws change, then I’ll do it.”
Brand refused to say what Fresno police would do if the federal government required all law enforcement to enforce immigration law.
“I’m not going to deal with hypotheticals,” he said. “The overriding concern I have is not get engaged in these culture wars caught between Sacramento and Washington.
“I understand the moral questions and the issues here, but I have to follow a path that represents the City of Fresno and everybody in the city,” said Brand. “If you get engaged in these issues, no matter what I do, I’ve got half the people hate me and half the people love me.”
In December 2015, Brand voted in support of a city council resolution supporting:
▪ comprehensive immigration reform;
▪ immediate implementation of the extended Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), executive orders by President Barack Obama that were struck down when the U.S. Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 on an appeal by Republicans;
▪ promotion of immigrant integration;
▪ collaboration between the city, immigrant service providers and community-based organizations;
▪ and, development of a regional approach to immigrant integration.
