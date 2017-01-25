Trump’s immigration orders get no support from national, state lawmakers

Within hours of President Donald J. Trump fulfilling a campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-México border and crack down on sanctuary cities, the reaction from pro-immigrant groups was swift and pointed.
Trump announced executive orders during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security Monday afternoon.
“A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders,” said Trump as he directed the department to start an “immediate construction” of the wall.
He also signed an order to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities that protect and aid undocumented immigrants.
“This is border security,” Trump said. “We’ve been talking about this from the beginning. This is going to bring it over the top. We are going to restore the rule of law in the United States.”
Trump also wants to hire an additional 5,000 Border Patrol agents; end the “stop-and-release” of undocumented immigrants who have been detained; and, bring back the controversial Secure Communities Program where local law enforcement cooperated with federal immigration officials to identify undocumented criminals for deportation.
The wall, said Trump, “will also help México by deterring illegal immigration from Central América and by disrupting violent cartel networks.”
Trump has said the cost of the wall, which is estimated to cost as much as $25 billion, will be paid by México. Mexican officials have indicated they will not pay.
Congressional Hispanic Caucus pans the wall
Congresswoman Michelle Luján Grisham, D-N.M., joined five other colleagues in a teleconference call Monday afternoon to criticize Trump’s action.
“We want clear that we support common sense policies instead of these draconian policies that are aimed at tearing apart families and breaking any hope of productive, economic reform,” said Luján Grisham, chairwoman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Luján Grisham said law enforcement has made it clear that they want the immigrant community to not fear the police when it comes to reporting a crime.
House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, was critical of Trump’s haste in moving ahead with construction of the wall and other efforts to crack down on undocumented immigration.
I believe that President Trump’s actions represent a hostility towards México, one of our best friends and trading partners. He is driving México into China’s arms. Congressman Joaquín Castro, D-Texas
“Once again, the president is charging ahead and not giving time either for thought or for criticism or input from American citizens,” said Hoyer. “We all support security at our borders. That is not the issue. The issue is how best to do it.”
Congressman Tony Cárdenas, D-Los Ángeles, said a wall will not be a net economic gain for the country.
“When you build good infrastructure, it pays off and gets every penny back,” said Cárdenas. Trump’s wall, he said, will not be a boost for the U.S. economy.
“How about the wall at LAX? How about the wall at O’Hare (Airport)? How about the wall at Kennedy (Airport)?, or the Miami Airport,” asked Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, D-Chicago, an outspoken supporter of comprehensive immigration reform.
His airport references were to studies that show 40 percent of undocumented immigrants arrive by air. “Why not target millions of others who fly into this country?” he asked.
“This is nothing but sowing fear and discrimination against our community, against Latinos,” said Gutiérrez. “I want to secure America, and the way to do that is to have a thoughtful, rational immigration system that allows people to come with visas and not with smugglers.”
Congressman Joaquín Castro, D-Texas, said Trump’s move “is more symbolic than effective.”
“In fact, 59 percent of the American people are against building a wall on our southern border,” said Castro, who also questioned a $25 billion price tag at a time when there is a need to spend money on schools and roads.
“I believe that President Trump’s actions represent a hostility towards México, one of our best friends and trading partners,” said Castro. “He is driving México into China’s arms.”
Trump’s orders have support
Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, praised Trump’s effort.
“By taking meaningful steps to regain border security and enhance interior immigration enforcement, the administration is underscoring the primacy of the national interest,” said Stein, who leads an organization with 1.3 million members. These long overdue policy steps will protect public safety and American jobs.”
Stein said Trump’s action will protect public safety and American jobs.
He called the executive actions “an historic, much-needed course correction in America’s approach to immigration policy, which has been on autopilot for decades”
“Restarting construction of the border wall and fencing, which Congress committed to in 2006, and boosting the number of immigration enforcement personnel, in conjunction with policies that end incentives to illegal immigration, will go a long way in making effective border control a reality,” said Stein. “Clearly, a border that offers easy entry for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens each year is a public safety and national security concern.
State leaders blast Trump’s move
California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León, D-Los Ángeles, said “America is and always has been a nation of immigrants. It’s part of our national heritage and vital to our prosperity.”
De León added that there are limits to immigrations and that it is the responsibility of the federal government to set those limits.
He said everyone can agrees there is the need of a comprehensive immigration reform – “clear, predictable and fair guidelines with secure boarders and a path to citizenship for those who are undocumented.”
De León said Trump’s executive actions “are counterproductive, they are divisive, and unnecessary.”
“They won’t make us safer, they won’t bring back jobs, and they won’t solve our economic challenges,” de León said, adding those measures do the opposite.
De León called Trump’s executive orders “spiteful, and mean-spirited directives that will only instill fear in the hearts of millions of people who pay taxes, contribute to our economy and our way of life.”
These measures are inconsistent with our values, and we will have no part in their implementation. California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León
He said those directive will tear apart honest, hard-working families and separate children from their mothers.
“These measures are inconsistent with our values, and we will have no part in their implementation,” de León said, adding that “if the new president wants to wage a campaign of fear against innocent families, he can count us out.”
De León said the state will not spend a single cent nor lift a finger to aid Trump’s efforts.
He said the state Senate will expedite the process to pass de León’s measure – SB 54 –to prevent state and local tax dollars and law enforcement resources from being use to help ICE “destroy families and damage our economy.”
Samuel Molina, California state director for Mi Famila Vota, said he “was pretty disappointed with the actions taking today.”
Molina said Trump’s executive orders signed on Jan. 25 “brings concerns” as those executive actions target the community.
“We find it completely immoral. It’s not the American way and it continues to spread fear among our communities,” Molina said.
Molina said just because someone opposes the building of Trump’s wall along the Mexico border, doesn’t mean they are in favor of open borders.
We find it completely immoral. It’s not the American way and it continues to spread fear among our communities. Samuel Molina, California State Director for Mi Famila Vota
“This wall is going to be a tax burden to American taxpayers,” Molina said. “We don’t feel is the right approach to improving our relationship with México.
One of the message Molina would like to give undocumented immigrants in California is that “we need to stay hopeful, stay organized and that we need to continue to fight for a comprehensive immigration reform bill.”
Comments