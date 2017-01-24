California withdraws ACA waiver request to federal government

The hopes for California’s undocumented immigrants to be allowed to purchase health insurance from the state’s health insurance exchange came to an end last week as California withdrew its waiver request to the federal government.
The announcement was made on Jan. 18, two days before President-elect Donald Trump took the oath of office.
“I am withdrawing the Health4All waiver request because I don’t trust the Trump Administration to do what’s best for California and to implement the waiver in a way that protects people’s privacy and health,” Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, said in a statement about the decision.
California had filed for a state innovation waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act in order to implement SB10, which was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year.
The bill aimed to reduce the number of uninsured Californians and reduce the cost to families and the entire state’s health care system.
Under the Affordable Care Act, undocumented immigrants in the United State are excluded from obtaining health care coverage through the state or federal health insurance exchanges.
California was the first state to seek the federal 1332 waiver which allows states to modify how they implement key elements of the health care reform beginning in 2017.
The 1332 waivers allow states to pursue their own approaches to expand health coverage to its population.
The waiver would have allowed Californians to buy insurance through Covered California regardless of their immigration status.
The waiver would have allowed Covered California to offer alternative health plans through the exchange to undocumented individuals.
Under the waiver, mixed status families would have been able to buy health coverage together even when some of the members were eligible for financial assistance and others are not.
Lara, who authored the SB10 bill, also known as the #Health4All Waiver, said his bill was “the first California casualty of the Trump presidency.”
According to Lara’s statement, the decision was made after learning that the waiver will be delayed until after the Presidential Inauguration.
“I take Trump at his words that anyone is subject to deportation at any time, and California will not be part of a wasteful and inhumane campaign against immigrants who are working hard and playing by the rules,” Lara said.
California retira su solicitud de permiso para ACA al gobierno federal
Las esperanzas de que a los inmigrantes indocumentados de California se les permitiera comprar seguro médico en el mercado de seguros del estado fue eliminada la semana pasada cuando el estado retiró su solicitud de permiso al gobierno federal.
El anuncio fue hecho el 18 de enero, dos días antes de que el Presidente Donald Trump prestara juramento para el puesto.
“Estoy retirando la solicitud de permiso Health4All porque no tengo confianza de que la Administración Trump vaya a hacer lo que es mejor para California ni de que vaya a implementar el permiso en una manera en que proteja la privacidad y la salud de la gente,” dijo el Sen. Ricardo Lara, demócrata de Bell Gardens, en una declaración sobre la decisión.
California entregó un permiso para innovación estatal bajo la Sección 1332 de la Ley de Cuidado Asequible para poder implementar el SB10, mismo que fue autorizado por el Gob. Jerry Brown el año pasado.
El proyecto de ley tenía como propósito reducir la cantidad de personas sin seguro médico en California y reducir el costo que pagan las familias y todo el sistema de cuidado médico en el estado.
Bajo la Ley de Cuidado Asequible, los inmigrantes indocumentados en los Estados Unidos están excluidos de obtener cobertura médica a través de los mercados de seguros federales y estatales.
El permiso hubiera permitido a los californianos comprar seguro médico a través de Covered California independientemente de su estatus migratorio.
Lara, autor del SB 10, también conocido como #Health4All Waiver, dijo que su proyecto de ley fue “la primera pérdida para California con la presidencia de Trump.”
De acuerdo a la declaración de Lara, la decisión se hizo después de enterarse de que el permiso sería retrasado hasta después de la Inauguración Presidencial.
“Yo tomo la palabra de Trump de que cualquier persona está sujeta a deportación en cualquier momento, y California no va a ser parte de una campaña derrochadora e inhumana y contra los inmigrantes que están trabajando duro y están jugando de acuerdo a las reglas,” dijo Lara.
