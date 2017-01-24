You might be eligible for subsidies to obtain health coverage

If you haven’t enroll on a health plan, you might be eligible for subsidies to help you afford the health insurance you need.
More than a million people in California had received direct financial assistance from the Affordable Care Act when they enrolled in Covered California – the state’s health insurance market place.
As of June 2016, the number of Covered California’s consumers getting financial assistance through subsidies, such as federal tax credits, to afford and buy a private health plan through the state’s exchange was 1,204,526 individuals.
Federal tax credits help individuals and families by reducing their monthly premium costs of health insurance plans.
Health insurance premiums through Covered California are based on an enrollee’s age, where they live (ZIP code), household size, projected household income, and the health plan and benefit level they select.
And Covered California uses the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), which are set each year by the federal government, to determine eligibility for financial help and programs such as Medi-Cal. The FPL levels take into account the individual’s annual household income and household size.
Open enrollment runs through Jan. 31. Consumers who enroll between Jan. 21 and Jan. 31 will have their coverage start on March 1.
In previous interviews, Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee said that “financial assistance is key in helping consumers get the health care coverage they need and deserve.”
The Central Valley is one of the areas in the state with high numbers of people who qualify for subsidized health insurance.
To find out more about health plans and options available, consumers can visit www.CoveredCA.com. Consumers can get a quick assessment of how much it would cost to buy health insurance by clicking on “Shop and Compare,” and they can apply for coverage online.
Enrollment locations can be found by visiting www.CoveredCA.com/get-help/local and searching for enrollment help by ZIP code.
In addition, hundreds of locations with Covered California signage mark places where consumers can enroll confidentially and at no cost in a variety of languages.
As I mentioned before, Vida en el Valle will go over the ABC’s of the Affordable Care Act to refresh your memory of some of the terms and information of the health care reform.
If you have any questions regarding the health reform you can email your questions to mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com and will address those concerns in future editions.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
