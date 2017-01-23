Trump takes oath as 45th president

Donald J. Trump – the brash New York billionaire whose presidential campaign promised voters a wall on the U.S.-México border, a big reduction in taxes and a promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. – took the oath of the 45th U.S. president last Friday.
“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people,” said Trump in his inaugural speech. “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
Trump, who lost the popular vote by about 3 million votes but carried the necessary states to claim the electoral vote, called for an American first approach.
“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength,” he said in a speech that was watched by an estimated 31 million on television.
Trump pledged to bring back jobs to the United States.
“I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down,” he added. “America will start winning again, winning like never before.”
Among the witnesses seating nearby were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost her bid to become the country’s first female in the White House. Also attending were former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.
Among the first actions for Trump:
▪ Sign an executive order laying the groundwork for repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He promised a replacement plan will cover more Americans and lower health premium costs.
▪ Set up a Jan. 31 visit from México President Enrique Peña Nieto to discuss trade. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
▪ Complained about the media reports of the crowd size at his inauguration. A Trump spokesperson said the inauguration turnout was the biggest in history, but photos and crowd experts debunked those claims.
The honeymoon did not last long for Trump, who kicked off his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants “rapists, murders and drug dealers.”
The day after his inauguration, the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. resulted in a greater turnout in streets of the nation’s capitol than for the inauguration.
Actress América Ferrera was among those who spoke at the Washington, D.C. protest, which was designed to send a message to Trump not to mess with women’s rights. The march, which was duplicated in numerous U.S. cities (including Sacramento and Fresno) and throughout the world, also called out Trump for his remarks about Mexican immigrants, Muslims and women.
“We are gathered here and across the country and around the world today to say, ‘Mr. Trump, we refuse. We reject the demonization of our Muslim brothers and sisters,’” said Ferrera.
“We demand an end to the systemic murder and incarceration of our black brothers and sisters. We will not give up our right to safe and legal abortions. We will not ask our LBGTQ families to go backwards. We will not go from being a nation of immigrants, to a nation of ignorance.”
Ferrera also stressed the importance of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which shielded undocumented youth from deportation. She called them “hard-working, upstanding, courageous individuals who refuse to live in the shadow of fear and isolation.”
Obama signed DACA after being frustrated that Congress failed to agree on a comprehensive immigration reform bill. Trump has vowed to undo that order, but he has also said he will make sure young immigrants are not harmed.
2,000 march in Fresno
On the same day that hundreds of thousands of protesters spilled into the hearts of Washington, D.C., New York City and other major cities, an estimated 2,000 people took part in the March for Women Saturday afternoon at Riverpark Shopping Center.
The peaceful protest – which included men and ethnic minorities – lined the intersections of Blackstone and Nees under a cloudy sky that failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the participants who held up homemade signs taking jabs at President Donald J. Trump for remarks he made against women, minorities and Muslims during his successful campaign.
“What he said during his campaign is not what he’s saying now,” said Eduardo Castro, a 70-year-old Fresno resident. “But, that doesn’t change things.”
Many protesters chanted “Trump not my president!” The majority of passing motorists honked their horns in support, but there were a few who shouted pro-Trump words as they drove past.
“We are standing here to demand equality and justice for all Americans,” Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria posted on her Facebook page. “People have risen and they have awoken.”
Gabby Navarro, a 17-year-old Reedley resident, said she agrees with Trump’s inaugural message calling for a united America but that he is the wrong person to unify the country. “We should all be fighting for the same rights,” she said.
Many of the signs played off Trump’s comments caught on video about how he approaches women by “grabbing” their private parts. Other signs used humor in tieing Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Comments