Book resurrects stories of plane crash victims

The last time Casimira Navarro López heard from her fiancé, Luis Miranda Cuevas telephoned her to tell her he was going to have a mariachi play at their wedding in Jocotepec, Jalisco, México.
When José Sánchez Valdivia left La Estancia in Nochistlán, Zacatecas, México, he harbored a dream of becoming a baseball start just like his hero Babe Ruth.
Ramón Paredes González relunctantly left Charco de Pantoja for El Norte because his village needed money to build a water well. After all, the fields of corn and garbanzo beans couldn’t yield the crops needed to support the families in El País de las Siete Luminarias in Guanajuato. As treasurer of the village committee, Paredes González figured work in the lush fields of California would pay off.
Guadalupe Ramírez Lara accompanied Paredes González, but not before he posed for a photo that his wife, Micaela, requested.
Their stories have been buried in the margins of history for almost seven decades.
Until now.
Sixty-nine years after the names and personal stories of 28 Mexican nationals disappeared when the DC-3 charter airplane they were passengers in fell from the sky above Los Gatos Canyon near Coalinga, Tim Z. Hernández resurrects some of their stories.
The Dinuba native will release ‘All They Will Call You,’ a book that was five years in the making, on Jan. 28, the 69th anniversary of what was California’s deadliest airplane crash up to that time.
The Mexican passengers, who were being flown from Oakland to El Centro for deportation, died along with three crew members and an immigration official. The Mexicans were buried in a mass grave at Holy Cross Cemetery in west central Fresno with no headstone or marking.
Hernández’s curiosity in the Woody Guthrie poem/song ‘Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)’ while doing research for an earlier book led to a five-year search for the names of the Mexican victims and later their families.
He found the names, but they appeared misspelled and provided little additional information. He was ready to give up in the spring of 2013 when he asked Vida en en Valle to inquire its readers for information. A month later, he got an e-mail from Jaime Ramírez, whose grandfather and uncle – Ramírez Lara and Paredes González – perished in the crash.
Ramírez, who immigrated from Charco de Pantoja, Guanajuato, provided Hernández with a story that appeared in the now-defunct Spanish-language newspaper El Faro about the plane crash with the names of the victims, their survivors and their hometowns.
The research was on.
Hernández, an assistant creative writing professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, blends interviews, research and storytelling in getting up close and personal with passengers Miranda Cuevas, Sánchez Valdivia, Ramírez Lara and Paredes González.
He also provides details about pilot Frank Atkinson and stewardess Bobbie Atkinson (the pilot’s wife); Martin Hoffman, the musician who composed the melody for the Guthrie song that Pete Seeger would eventually sing.
“Had it not been for the song, I would’ve never known about the plane crash in the first place,” said Hernández during a recent, nearly one-hour interview.
Hernández found the idea of working on a book about the lives of the Mexican nationals kept bubbling up despite him being busy on ‘Mañana Means Heaven,’ a 2014 book about the late Bea Franco who was known as “Terry, the Mexican girl” in Jack Kerouac’s ‘On the Road’ book.
He figured that if he could find out the names of the victims, “I’ll be happy and I can put that idea aside, put the book to rest.”
However, when he went to the cemetery and found nothing but an anonymous placard marking the gravesite, it touched him.
“It was moving,” he said. “Doing research behind a desk is one thing, but going out intot he world and touching people’s hands and touching the grass that they’re buried under, it all becomes very real.”
Hernández traveled to Charco de Pantoja; Jocotepec, Jalisco, México; Nochistlán, Zacatecas, México; Coalinga; Los Gatos Canyon; Rochester, New York; and, Rough Rock, Arizona for his research.
The result is 240 pages of storytelling that weaves the stories of the Mexican nationals from their initial journey into the United States in search of work, their time in the fields and their dreams with stories of the pilot and stewardess, as well as that of Hoffman.
The painstaking research yielded copious information and stories. That forced Hernández to whittle away some of his writing.
“One of the first things I read it for is if it is compelling? Is it moving? Does it make me feel emotion one way or another?” he said. “If it doesn’t I cut that part out regardless of how dear it is to me.
“They teach us that in writing school: Kill your darlings.”
The book was more than a labor of love for Hernández, who is also a painter, poet and budding filmmaker. He honed his interviewing/research skills while working for the California Council for the Humanities traveling up and down the San Joaquín Valley interviewing people in rural communities.
“I didn’t just write the story,” he said. “I wrote the research. I wrote about the people. I did the interviews. I’d gather the photos. And, if the photograph inspired some sort of writing, I would write something about the photograph.”
In the process, said Hernández, he created the stories “as a puzzle to put back together. But first, I have to create the puzzle pieces.”
That’s where the stories of the Mexican nationals and the other four airplane crash victims, as well as some of the eyewitnesses, sprung to life.
“Every time I’d write, I was creating a piece of the puzzle.”
Near the end of his research which took him to México, Hernández was afraid that he would discover surviving family members of other Mexican nationals and the book would grow bigger.
“I would have had to write like 32 different novels. Each of them deserves an entire book,” he said.
He provided every family he met with a bag that included a copy of the newspaper articles, death certificates and pictures of the cemetery where their loved ones were buried. Not until Jaime Ramírez, the owner of Olé Frijole Mexican Buffet on Blackstone Avenue, took Oct. 25, 1989 off from his job in Salinas to travel to Fresno to investigate the location of the gravesite did a family member of the victims visit the site.
Hernández will host a book launch for the book from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27) at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union. It will mark the first in a national tour that will include San Francisco, Tucson, and Tulsa.
A pre-book dinner where the mural ‘Nameless No More’ will be held Thursday (Jan. 26) starting at 6:30 p.m. The mural was created by Jaime Martínez.
Comments