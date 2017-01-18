Youth movement on the county school board

The Fresno County Board of Education just got younger last Thursday when 26-year-old Nelson Esparza was sworn in to the five-member board.
Participating in the swearing-in ceremony for the Fresno City College adjunct professor of economics was his mother, Brenda Hernández, while Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino swore in Esparza.
“Having my mother hold the bible while I sore the oath felt very appropriate,” said Esparza, who got 63.6 percent of the vote against 16-year incumbent Barbara Thomas.
“Though I owe this opportunity to many people who helped alon gthe way, nobody has been more supportive than her,” said Esparza.
He said it was a “humbling experience” to look into the audience and “see all of the community leaders and other family members” who shared the moment with him.
Esparza – who was sworn in along with re-elected board members Dr. Allen Clyde and Mike Robinson – became the second Latino in two years to defeat a long-term incumbent. Ismael Herrera defeated a 12-year incumbent in 2014.
Esparza said his goal is to “to be an active participant” on the various board committees, and be present at all board budget meetings.
“If there is an opportunity to advocate or impact public policy for our students and the youth in our community, then you can expect me to be present,” he said.
Esparza said a key function of the board is to approve the superintendent’s budget.
“So, my No. 1 priority is ensuring that the needs of our students and the community are reflected in the budget,” said Esparza.
Esparza wants to make sure that the discretionary portion of the budget, though small, will serve students, especially for the 84 percent of underserved students he represents in District 2. Most of them are English learners, migrant students, special education needs, low-income or foster youth.
This is the first time two Latinos have served on the board.
“We’re seeing a body that is beginning to look more reflective of our students in Fresno County,” he said.
Of the county’s 200,000 students in K-12, 64.2 percent are Latino.
“I think I bring a proactive perspective to the dais as a young educator in the very community that I serve on the board,” said Esparza.
He is the oldest of five children born to a teen mother, who has gone on to get her high school diploma.
Esparza, who worked for Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea, calls him a role model.
The board, which meets monthly, is responsible for the education of youth in custody of the Fresno County Probation Department. It also oversees migrant education efforts, which are funded by the federal government.
The board also has the responsibilities of reviewing interdistrict transfer and expulsion appeals.
