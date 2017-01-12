EE.UU. pone fin a la política de ‘pies secos/pies mojados’ para cubanos (English version below)

El Gobierno de Barack Obama puso hoy (12 de enero) fin a la política de “pies secos/pies mojados,” que permitía a los cubanos la posibilidad de obtener la residencia permanente un año después de llegar a Estados Unidos incluso si lo hacen ilegalmente, siempre que lograran tocar tierra en el país.
Según adelantó a Efe un funcionario de la Administración de Obama, la medida, que se hará oficial hoy, pone fin de forma inmediata a la política adoptada en 1995 y que devuelve a Cuba a los cubanos que intercepta en el mar (“pies mojados”), pero admite en EE.UU. a los que logran tocar tierra (“pies secos”).
El fin de esa política era un reclamo que mantenía desde hace mucho tiempo el Gobierno de Cuba para avanzar en la política de normalización de las relaciones bilaterales que los viejos enemigos comenzaron en diciembre de 2014.
La política es una enmienda a la Ley de Ajuste Cubano de 1966, que otorga autoridad al Secretario de Justicia para permitir que los cubanos que han entrado en el país, tanto legal como ilegalmente, obtengan la residencia permanente un año después de su llegada.
Aunque solo el Congreso puede acabar con esa ley, se trata de una legislación que da mucha flexibilidad al secretario de Justicia para aplicarla, por lo que no está claro aún cómo pretende manejar la situación el Gobierno de Obama.
El cambio en esta política se produce solo una semana antes de que Obama ceda el poder el próximo 20 de enero al presidente electo, Donald Trump, quien ha amenazado con poner fin al restablecimiento diplomático iniciado por Obama a no ser que el Gobierno cubano firme con él “un acuerdo mejor.”
Obama y el presidente cubano, Raúl Castro, anunciaron el 17 de diciembre de 2014 un histórico deshielo para poner fin a medio siglo de enemistad y hostilidades.
Ese restablecimiento de relaciones se materializó con la reapertura el 20 de julio de 2015 de embajadas en Washington y La Habana y con la visita a la isla en marzo pasado de Obama, que se convirtió en el primer presidente estadounidense en ejercicio en visitar Cuba en 88 años.
U.S. to end ‘dry feet/wet feet’ Cuban policy
The White House has ended the “dry feet/wet feet” policy that allowed Cubans the possibility of obtaining permanent residence one year after arriving in the United States even if they do it illegally provided they manage to land in the country.
According to an Obama administration official, the measure, which became official today (Jan. 12), immediately puts an end to the policy adopted in 1995 and which returned Cubans who are intercepted at sea (“wet feet”) but admitted to the U.S. those who manage to touch the ground (“dry feet”).
The end of this policy was a long-standing claim of Cuban government to advance the policy of normalization of bilateral relations that the old enemies began in December 2014.
The policy is an amendment to the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966, which gives the Attorney General authority to allow Cubans who have entered the country, both legally and illegally, to obtain permanent residence one year after their arrival.
Although only Congress can end this law, it is legislation that gives the Attorney General much flexibility to implement it, so it is not yet clear how the Obama administration intends to handle the situation.
The change in this policy comes just a week before Obama relinquishes power on Jan. 20 to President-elect Donald J. Trump, who has threatened to end Obama’s diplomatic reinstatement unless the Cuban government signs with “a better deal.”
Obama and Cuban President Raúl Castro announced on Dec. 17, 2014 a historic thaw to end a half-century of enmity and hostilities.
That reestablishment of relations was materialized with the reopening of embassies in Washington and Havana on July 20, 2015, and Obama’s visit to the island last March. Obama was the the first U.S. president in office to visit Cuba in 88 years.
