OECD says it has confidence in México’s auto industry (En español abajo)

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Ángel Gurría said Dec. 10 that México’s automobile industry was strong, but the country should continue diversifying the economy.
“We started 50 years ago with the matter of the cars and now we’ve seen the results,” Gurría said during the presentation of a report on the Mexican economy.
Changes in fiscal policy, the labor force and technology, among other factors, have made México “very competitive,” in the automotive sector, Gurría said.
The OECD secretary-general’s positive comments about the domestic auto industry’s future came a week after the Ford Motor Co. cancelled a large project in México amid threats by President-elect Donald Trump to impose tariffs on automakers like General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota that import Mexican-made vehicles into the United States.
“We are so good because we figured this thing out, we know it, we have trained a specialized labor force and there are integrated work chains,” Gurría, accompanied by Finance Secretary José Antonio Meade, said during his presentation at the National Palace.
The Mexican-born economist said, however, that México should continue to diversify its economy, a “constant” request by the OECD for the past two decades.
Gurría said he was in favor of expanding promotion of the tourism industry, as well as increasing the use of technology and improving education to boost productivity.
The OECD secretary-general said he had not spoken with Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, but had talked with some of the incoming US president’s advisers.
On Monday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said his company might be forced to end production in México if Trump’s future administration imposed tariffs on Mexican vehicle imports.
“It’s possible, if the economic terms imposed by the US administration on anything that comes into the United States that, if they’re sufficiently large that it would make the production of anything in México uneconomical,” Marchionne told reporters at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. “We would have to withdraw. It is quite possible.”
OCDE confía en industria automotriz mexicana, aunque insta a diversificar
El secretario general de la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE), Ángel Gurría, destacó hoy la fortaleza de la industria automotriz en México, si bien instó a la nación a seguir diversificando su economía.
“Empezamos hace 50 años con el tema de los carros (automóviles) y ahora vemos estos resultados”, señaló Gurría, quien apuntó que cambios en materia fiscal, de fuerza de trabajo o de tecnología, entre otros, han hecho a México “muy competitivo” en este campo.
En la presentación de un estudio económico sobre México, Gurría lanzó un mensaje a favor de la industria automotriz apenas una semana después de que Ford cancelara una gran inversión en el país, en medio de las amenazas del presidente electo de EE.UU., Donald Trump, de subir aranceles a firmas como General Motors, Fiat Chrysler y Toyota.
“Somos tan buenos porque ya le atinamos al asunto, ya le conocemos, tenemos formada una fuerza de trabajo especializada, y ya están las cadenas de trabajo integradas,” destacó el titular de la OCDE desde el Palacio Nacional, sede del Ejecutivo, y en compañía del secretario de Hacienda, José Antonio Meade.
No obstante, este economista mexicano destacó la necesidad de impulsar la diversificación, una petición “constante” de la OCDE desde hace unas dos décadas.
En ese sentido, se pronunció a favor de promover todavía más el turismo, pero también las tecnologías y el conocimiento, en aras de aumentar la productividad.
Por último, dijo que todavía no ha hablado con el republicano Donald Trump, aunque sí con algunos de sus asesores.
Hasta que asuma el cargo de presidente de EE.UU., el próximo 20 de enero, el interlocutor de la OCDE es Barack Obama y su Administración, recalcó.
Comments