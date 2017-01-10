Almost 500 become U.S citizens in Fresno

Almost 500 people became U.S. citizens this morning (Jan. 10) at the Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall during the last naturalization oath ceremony featuring the video of President Barak Obama welcoming them to the United States.
A total of 489 people from 45 counties – including three from Bolivia, three from Colombia, 15 from El Salvador, four from Guatemala, two from Honduras, 288 from México, four from Nicaragua, one from Perú, and one from Uruguay – took oath of allegiance to the United States.
Among the new citizens was María Larios Dias, 94, who was the oldest candidate for citizenship in that group and Juana Cristina Morales Romero, 18, who was the youngest candidate to become nationalized citizen.
According to Yu-Wen L. Oscar, section chief for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service in Fresno, the next citizenship ceremony will be on Feb. 21 at the convention center.
Oscar said January’s naturalization ceremony was the last one with the video of President Barak Obama welcoming the new citizens to this county.
As President-elect Donald Trump will take oath of office on Jan. 20, next month’s naturalization ceremony in Fresno most likely will feature Trump welcoming the new citizens.
“We are waiting for the next administration to produce the video and sent it to us,” Oscar said.
If the video doesn’t arrive on time for the February naturalization ceremony, Oscar said the ceremony won’t include the presidents remarks.
