Keep an eye on these 17 in 2017

Last year, he was a Democratic Congressman from Los Ángeles whose influence in a Republican-controlled Congress under an incoming Republican president would limit his potential.
Last month, all that changed for the Sacramento native when Gov. Jerry Brown nominated Becerra to fill the vacancy created when state Attorney General Kamala Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate.
If confirmed by the state Legislature, Becerra will suddenly become California’s highest-ranking elected official and the state’s top law enforcement officer. The confirmation is expected for Becerra, who will turn 59 on Jan. 26.
Becerra, who has already criticized President-elect Donald J. Trump’s comments on Mexican immigrants, has signaled that he will use his office to protect all California residents. Such a stance, which has been taken by Brown and other Democratic leaders, should put Becerra in the news frequently.
“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant – in the State Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” said Brown when he named Rep. Becerra as his nominee last month. “I’m confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”
Becerra served in the state Assembly (1990-92) before being elected to Congress representing a Los Ángeles district in 1992.
“Gov. Brown and our state leaders lean forward when it comes to advancing and protecting the rights and interests of the more than 38 million people in California,” said Becerra last month when he was tapped by Brown.
“I’m deeply honored by Gov. Brown’s confidence in me to serve as our state’s next chief law enforcement officer. It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve my fellow Californians in Congress for the past 24 years, fighting for working families like my parents, and I look forward to continuing that battle as California’s attorney general.”
Becerra became the first Latino member of the influential Ways and Means Committee in Congress. He served as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (1997-98).
Becerra earned his law degree from Stanford Law School, and began his law career in 1984.
Dr. Joaquín Arámbula: After serving the remainder of the term left vacant when Assemblymember Henry T. Perea resigned in December 2015, Arámbula won a full, 2-year term in November. He will represent the same district his father, Juan Arámbula, held.
The younger Arámbula is the only medical doctor on the 80-member Assembly, and sits on the Assembly Human Services, Rules, Veterans Affairs and Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials committees.
He has focused on the health of his district residents as a top issue.
Ángel Barajas: The 30-something Woodland native is the first Latino to serve as mayor of his home city, which is predominantly Latino and home for many farmworkers. He will work with a Latino majority on the five-member city council (Enrique Fernández and Xóchitl Rodríguez were recently elected). Barajas has served as a Woodland school trustee, the Yolo County Fair board, and the Woodland Community College Foundation. He is also a past parks and recreation commissioner.
“I was born and raised in Woodland and I’m invested in the community,” said Barajas during his 2014 campaign.
Claudia Cázares: When she was sworn in to represent the Hoover High School district on the Fresno Unified School District board last month, Cázares helped tilt the board by becoming part of a female majority on the seven-member board. The project manager for Granville Homes also moved the board away from a heavily pro-Superintendent Michael Hanson.
“My children have been fortunate in that they received really good education at Fresno Unified. They go to some of the magnet schools and I believe that all our children should be given that opportunity, not just select few that are able to go to magnet schools,” said Cázares during her campaign.
Her main issues are campus safety, vocational education and fiscal accountability/transparency.
Luis Chávez: After failing to election to the Fresno City Council in the past, Chávez found himself winning easily against two other candidates last year to replace his boss, Sal Quintero. Chávez served one term on the Fresno Unified School District board of trustees representing the Roosevelt High School area. He has also run unsuccessfully for the state Senate.
“I want to create some new lifetime memories on the board,” said Chávez, a graduate of Roosevelt High. “I will always make sure I represent the constituents of my district.”
He was replaced on the school board by his fiancé, Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas who won her first try for public office.
Kevin De León: Together with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, the state Senate Pro Tem figures to have a busy year defending the state against the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. The Los Ángeles Democrat has survived a 2014 slam against the Central Valley (“No one lives out there in the tumbleweeds.”) to become an effective leader for the immigrant community.
Susan Eggman Talamantes: The Assemblywoman is finding her stride in state politics. She authored a bill that allowed tax savings to certain businesses that create jobs, and already one has opened in the Port of Stockton, offering several dozen jobs with the promise of more to come. She plans more such legislation to help with job creation. And she’s a leading voice in the Latino caucus in Sacramento. Eggman also has a young leaders program where she and others mentor future leaders.
Becky G.: The singer gained recognition in 2013 with her debut single, ‘Becky From the Block’ in homage to her favorite artist, Jennifer López’s album, ‘Jenny from the Block.’ Becky, whose full name is Rebecca Marie Gómez, reached mainstream success in 2014 with the release of her single, ‘Shower.’ The 19-year-old has been collaborating with multiple artists in both Spanish and English-language markets.
In 2016, she crossed over into acting with a special appearance in the TV show, ‘Empire’ but the Mexican-American singer will get a taste of Hollywood stardom this year, when she plays the role of one of the superheroes in ‘Power Rangers.’
Tim Z. Hernández: The University of Texas at El Paso assistant professor is no stranger to the San Joaquín Valley. He grew up in a farmworker family in Cutler and then explored the world of poetry and writing under since-retired Fresno State professor Juan Felipe Herrera. His newest book, ‘All They Will Call You: The Telling of the Plane Wreck at Los Gatos Canyon,’ will be released this month.
Hernández, who will be 43 next month, spent years researching for the names of the 28 Mexican immigrants who were on board a DC-3 flying near Coalinga in the winter of 1948. Hernández worked with the Fresno Catholic Diocese and Holy Cross Cemetery in Fresno to come up with the names, and led an effort to have their names inscribed on the gravesite. He then set out to find out more about the victims and their families back in México.
“We sort of want to give them their stories and their lives back. It no longer is simply a song,” said Hernández. “How some of these histories that come back to haunt us forces us to reevaluate how we do things today.”
Juan Felipe Herrera: The former Fresno State professor, who also taught at UC Riverside, has maintained a busy schedule as the nation’s first Latino to serve as poet laureate. Last year, his status as poet laureate was extended by another year. The Fowler native has used social media to create poetic tributes to some of the world’s tragic events. The 68-year-old Herrera often relies on his own life for storytelling.
“They are my mother’s stories and they are my father’s stories,” said Herrera, whose parents immigrated to the United States from México City. “My father told stories.”
“Fresno is the capital of poetry in the world!” exclaimed Herrera to a loud cheer. “What’s going on in Fresno? Can we explain it?”
Guillermo Moreno: The Guillermo Moreno Show debuted this month on Fresno’s PowerTalk 96.7 FM and 1400 AM, making him the first Latino with a full-time gig on English-language talk radio in the Valley. The San Joaquín Memorial High School graduate created a campus television station and hosted his own political talk show at Andrews University. He graduated from Michigan State Law School.
I’m excited to continue breaking the political and radio establishment mold and thrilled to be among the first young Latino millennial hosts in the Central Valley,” said Moreno, who returned to Fresno to serve low-income seniors. “Fresno is the greatest city in America and I’m honored to continue my passion for politics with my generation here at home.”
Sal Quintero: With the exception of Orange Cove Mayor Víctor López and now-retired Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea, no Latino has been in public officer longer than Quintero. The four-term Fresno City Councilmember (there was an 8-year break while he served as chief of staff to his successor) was sworn in to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors this week. Quintero easily defeated two other candidates to succeed Perea.
Quintero, during his election campaign, noted his time on the city council has prepared him for the board of supervisors. “There have been a lot of budgets I’ve look at,” said Quintero. “I have been able to move some money around in the budget.”
Los Malandrines: Brother Euler and Esau Torres, whose Mexican band Los Malandrines regularly tours throughout the U.S., will have their biggest gig March 17-19. That is when they host the inaugural Pueblo Fest at the Tulare International Agri-Center with big-name artists like Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Gloria Trevi. They call it the Latino version of the Coachella Valley music festivals.
“We are very, very, very excited,” said Esau. “We’ve visited the Coachella Music Festival. We’ve visited the Austin City Limits Electric Zoo. How come there isn’t one for us?
“You know, like banda, norteño, the whole thing. A three-day festival. This has been a dream of ours for a long time.”
Bishop Armando X. Ochoa: As bishop of the Fresno Diocese, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, Ochoa guides Catholic faithful from Inyo County in the south to Merced in the north. The Oxnard native was ordained a priest in March 1970, and served as bishop of the El Paso diocese from 1996 until 2012 when he was appointed bishop of the Fresno diocese.
Anthony Rendón: The Los Ángeles Democrat is the 70th Speaker of the Assembly who has led the effort to strike back against what he deems an attack on California residents by President-elect Donald J. Trump.
“While we don’t yet know the harmful proposals the next administration will put forward, thanks to Donald Trump’s campaign, cabinet appointments, and twitter feed, we do have an idea of what we will be dealing with, and we must be prepared,” said Rendón upon the recent hiring of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to defend the state against Trump policies.
Miguel Villapudua: The new San Joaquín County supervisor takes the seat being vacated by Carlos Villapudua, his cousin, who has served the past eight years.
Vida en el Valle determined these 17 Latinos will have the most influence in 2017. Editors and reporters reviewed numerous suggestions before settling on this list. At the end of the year, Vida en el Valle will rank them based on their impact.
