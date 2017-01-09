There’s still time to enroll in a health plan

Last month Covered California saw a strong increase in demand from consumers who wanted to start the New year with health coverage.
However, you still have time to enroll in a health plan through Covered California since open enrollment period ends Jan. 31.
Those who still don’t have health insurance, time is really running out for you to shop, compare and enroll in health coverage through the state’s marketplace.
You need to enroll by Jan. 15, for health coverage to start on Feb. 1. If you enroll between Jan. 16-31, your health coverage won’t start until March. 1.
Unsure how to enroll in Covered California? You can apply for health coverage in person, by phone, or online.
If you decided to apply online, you can do it in one streamlined application. Here are four steps to getting coverage through Covered California.
1. Create an account
You will have to provide some basic information. Then choose a user name, password, and security questions for added protection.
2. Apply for Covered California coverage
You can now enter information about you and your family, including your income, household size, and more. Some of the information you need to gather includes Social Security numbers, pay stubs and W-2 forms, among other documents.
3. Pick a plan
Once you set up an account and apply for coverage, you will be able to see all the health insurance plans and programs you and your family are eligible for and will be able to compare plans side-by-side. It would also let you know if you qualify for financial help to lower the cost of the premiums.
4. Enroll
Now is time to choose a health insurance plan that meets your needs and enroll!
If you need assistant to fill out your application, Covered California has trained and certified people to assist those who need help for free. Visit www.coveredca.com for more information.
There is a variety of free support that includes different options: Online, by phone, at community events, enrollment centers and at more than 800 Covered California storefronts statewide.
This year, Covered California upgraded its online shopping tool that enables consumers to see 12 plan options on a page and filter their choices by plan, plan type, price, out-of-pocket costs, quality rating and metal tier, among other features.
Consumers who want assistance by phone can leave their phone number for a call back from the Covered California Service Center.
And now consumers have the option of getting an immediate call from an expert enroller to assist them with their shopping and application. This new feature is called “Help On-Demand” and a certified enroller will contact you within 30 minutes or less during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
However, Help On-Demand is for new enrollments only.
There will be enrollment events throughout the Central Valley this month. Enrollment locations can be found by visiting www.CoveredCA.com/get-help/local and searching for enrollment help by ZIP code.
In addition, hundreds of locations with Covered California signage mark places where consumers can enroll confidentially and at no cost in a variety of languages.
As I mentioned before, in the next couple of weeks until the end of the third open enrollment period at the end of January 2017, Vida en el Valle will go over the ABC’s of the Affordable Care Act to refresh your memory of some of the terms and information of the health care reform.
If you have any questions regarding the health reform you can email your questions to mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com and will address those concerns in future editions.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
