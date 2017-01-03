‘Opportunity of a lifetime’ for Fresno Mayor Lee Brand sworn in today (Jan. 3)

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand stood outside the Fresno City Council chambers with his right hand raised and accepted the oath of office administered by City Clerk Yvonne Spence today (Jan 3).
Brand, a Republican who served on the Fresno City Councilmember for eight years, defeated Democrat Henry R. Perea by nearly 3,800 votes (or less than 3 percentage points) in a November runoff for the non-partisan office.
“For me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. Many, many years ago, I wouldn’t have expected to be in this position,” Brand told an audience of about 80 people.
Brand becomes the fourth person elected under the strong-mayor system to California’s fifth-largest city, following Jim Patterson, Alan Autry and Ashley Swearengin.
“You’re going to see an administration that is focused. And it’s probably going to be an administration that is the most inclusive in a long time,” added Brand.
Brand said there’s a multitude of issues his administration will face; among those is jobs and economic expansion, additional police, water and continued improvement to housing conditions.
“There’s a lot of good things that are going to come forward. He (Brand) and I spoke throughout his campaign, and we’ve always had a heart-to-heart. I go back with the family about 50 years. I was very good friends with his older brother,” said former Fresno City Councilmember Sal Quintero, who will be sworn onto the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
Perea is a longtime Fresno County Supervisor who held the office for three terms (2005, 2008 and 2012). Perea was also a Fresno City Councilmember before winning a seat as supervisor.
Swearengin was termed out after two terms. Four years ago, Swearengin defeated Perea’s son, Henry T. Perea, a former Assemblymember, for the Fresno Mayor job.
