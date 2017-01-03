Brown submits Becerra nomination for state Attorney General

Gov. Jerry Brown – following the resignation of state Attorney General Kamala Harris to join the U.S. Senate – officially submitted his nomination of Congressman Xavier Becerra, D-Los Ángeles, as her replacement.
The state Legislature has 90 days to act. If confirmed, Becerra would be California’s first Latino to serve as the state’s top lawmaker.
“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant – in the State Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” said Brown when he named Rep. Becerra as his nominee last month. “I'm confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”
The 58-year-old Becerra, who was born in Sacramento, is expected to be confirmed. He served in the state Assembly (1990-92) before being elected to Congress representing a Los Ángeles district in 1992.
“Gov. Brown and our state leaders lean forward when it comes to advancing and protecting the rights and interests of the more than 38 million people in California,” said Becerra last month when he was tapped by Brown.
“I'm deeply honored by Governor Brown's confidence in me to serve as our state's next chief law enforcement officer. It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve my fellow Californians in Congress for the past 24 years, fighting for working families like my parents, and I look forward to continuing that battle as California's attorney general.”
Becerra became the first Latino member of the influential Ways and Means Committee in Congress. He served as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (1997-98).
Becerra earned his law degree from Stanford Law School, and began his law career in 1984.
He is the first in his family to graduate from college. His father worked in construction digging ditches.
“He was the guy that when you are driving in the car with mommy and daddy, and they would see him, they would say, ‘if you don’t get to college, you are growing up to do that. You will grow up and be a ditch digger and be dirty so you better go!” Becerra said during a Sacramento stop last year.
His mother is from Jalisco, México.
Becerra is married to Dr. Carolina Reyes, who is from the Fresno area. They have three daughters: Clarisa, Olivia and Natalia.
