Year didn’t crash and burn

The year 2016 began with two crashes: One damaged my car’s front end; the other one crushed my heart.
That’s life.
Less than two weeks into the new year, the world welcomed a little bundle of joy, Benny, my stepson’s first baby.
That is also life.
As the seconds of 2016 wind down, I’m reflecting on this past year as a journalist. So, I’ll spare you the details of a banged-up car and a broken heart (both survived).
Instead, I want to dig a little deeper into some stories that stood out for me. They are noteworthy not because of the news impact but because of the personal impact.
A dynamic Miss Coachella Valley
Miss Coachella Valley Angie Peña didn’t place among the top 12 at the Miss California Pageant. But, the 20-year-old college student was impressive in turning what was suppose to be a 15-minute interview into an entertaining hour discussion.
She is a walking definition of dynamic. For almost an hour (apologies to those other contestants she kept waiting), the 20-year-old condensed her life to growing up one of seven children born to an accountant and a preschool teacher in the impoverished Imperial Valley; paying $140 for her pageant evening wear gown; her love affair with Mexican folkloric dancing (dances from the Nayarit region are her favorite); sweeping almost all the individual awards in her first Miss Coachella Valley pageant but not winning the crown; and, the thrill of being recognized at her local Target store and asked for an autograph.
The only negative about this is that my iPhone died last year and it took my interview with Peña to the grave.
The good news is that Peña has vowed to return to Miss California. That means at least another hour of an entertaining interview.
Presidential election in the Valley
Despite all the news the 2016 presidential campaign generated – not including the surprise conclusion and visits to the area by the major candidates – I always reflected on a 2008 interview I had with Hillary Clinton during her Democratic primary fight.
Minutes after addressing a packed gym at Hartnell College in January, Clinton looked tired but confident during a 15-minute, one-on-one interview where she talked about immigration reform, economic development and other issues that she hoped would help her win the primary against Sen. Barack Obama, a Democrat from Illinois.
It was a spirited but fair campaign, nothing like what we saw this past year.
If you thought the protests, rhetoric and negatives generated by last year’s presidential campaign, it was nothing compared to the bluster of the 2016 Bakersfield Business Conference where speaker after speaker lambasted Clinton and Obama. Of course, Democratic strategist James Carville locked horns with conservative author Ann Coulter in a no-holds-barred debate in front of 5,000 people packed inside a giant tent on the Cal State, Bakersfield campus.
Too bad the conference isn’t held more regularly.
Elderly couple become U.S. citizens
People become naturalized citizens for various reasons. In 2016, there was a strong interest in earning the right to vote so that Latino immigrants could vote their opposition to Trump.
However, most of the new citizens I interviewed were interested in bringing relatives legally to the U.S. Others felt they had lived here so long, they felt part of this country.
That’s where Ignacio Villegas Arellano comes in. The 100-year-old resident of Wasco took the oath of naturalization in JULY. A week later, his 94-year-old wife, María Guadalupe Correa de Villegas took the same oath.
The couple from Florencia, Zacatecas, México are the oldest I have seen become U.S. citizens. They have been married 75 years!
“It’s that all of us have many years here,” said Villegas through his son, Ignacio Villegas Jr. “We want to be part of this country.”
Although wheelchair-bound, he remained alert throughout the ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center, waved a tiny American flag, and held his right hand to his heart during the ‘Pledge of Allegiance.’
The retired farmworker remains in good health, said his son. “He’s a little hard of hearing, but he doesn’t take any medication at all ... except for tequila every now and then, “ said his son.
Villegas and his wife have eight children, 44 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ultrarunners are the real beasts
People who know me understand that I have a love-hate relationship with marathon running. Although I have now run 16 of them (including three each of the last three years), I have yet to feel totally prepared for the physical and mental challenge of running 26.2 miles.
I’ve been known to experiment (running a marathon with the minimal training is not recommended), or have fun (red, white and blue hair is popular on Memorial Day). But, I have never, ever run more than 26.2 miles.
Which brings up ultrarunners. These are crazed runners who don’t think much of tackling races that are 50 miles, 100 miles, 135 miles, or any distance past a full marathon.
Madera’s Oswaldo López, the 2011 champion of the famous Badwater Ultramarathon (a 135-mile race through Death Valley in the heat of July completed in less than 24 hours by the winners), is one of the best in this sport.
You can add friends Farin Montañez, Begered Ghazi and Scott Harlan to the list of ultramarathoners. Last year, Montañez ran 101 miles in a 24-hour race near Sanger. In late August, Ghazi and Harlan, both Caltrans engineers, completed the Javelina Jundred in the Arizona desert.
In my book, these are real runners.
Joaquín Murrieta is still ‘alive’
Some traditional events – like the Fiestas Patrias pageant or the Fresno Diocese-wide celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe – have been relegated to the memory books, but, the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimmage is still kicking around.
It may not draw thousands of spectators or generate the media attention of a high school football championship game, but the event celebrated its 39th anniversary last July as more than 300 horse riders took part in one of two horse rides (there are two different factions).
The ride was organized by the late Sigurdur ‘Mexican Sigui’ Christopherson, Julián Orozco and Jesse López to bring attention to the plight of farmworkers in Cantúa Creek.
The pilgrimmage has had more than 200 riders until a few years ago when the group split into two. The new group starts the horse pilgrimmage in Three Rocks on July 29 and concludes July 31 at Lienzo Charro.
The original group, which is led primarily by Orozco’s family, will end its ride at Three Rocks on July 31.
Murrieta has been the subject of several books, including an 1854 book authored by John Rollin Ridge called ‘The Life and Adventures of Joaquín Murieta.’ Other books have painted him as either a Mexican thieve whose gang preyed on American and Chinese miners or a modern-day Robin Hood.
Even Murrieta’s death remains in dispute. Twenty-five years after his supposed death, his sister allegedly told people that the head inside the jar was not that of her brother. Others reported seeing Murrieta in his advanced age. Others said Murietta moved back to his native Hermosillo, Sonora, México where he lived peacefully.
The preserved head was destroyed in the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire.
Who knows what 2017 has in store for us? There is one guarantee: The ups and downs of life.
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it was first published in August 1990. Send questions, comments or suggestions to: jesparza@vidaenvalle.com
Comments