Getting familiar with health plan’s coverage levels, metal tiers

As consumers continue to shop around for health coverage before the fourth open enrollment period ends Jan. 31, it is important to know the health plan’s coverage levels or metal tiers to make the right decision in selecting a health plan that is best for you and your family.
All health insurance plans sold in the individual marketplace including Covered California, as well as the small-group market known as the SHOP – Small Business Health Options Program – must be classified and sold in one of the four primary levels of coverage – bronze, silver, gold or platinum.
As the metal category increases in value, the percentage of medical expenses that a health insurance plan covers also increases in value, compared with what you are expected to pay in copays and deductibles.
Plans in the higher metal tiers such as gold or platinum have higher monthly premiums, but consumers pay less when they need medical care.
If you choose to pay a lower monthly premium, then you will pay more when you need medical care.
Consumers can select the level of coverage that best meets their health needs and budget.
As consumers you can decided to pay higher monthly premiums for either a platinum or gold plan in order to pay less when you need their medical coverage.
Having a gold plans, means that on average it will pay 80 percent of the medical cost while the consumer will pay 20 percent.
The platinum plan will pay 90 percent of the medical cost and consumers will pay only 10 percent.
However, consumers can also decide to pay a lower monthly premium by purchasing a silver or bronze plan, but then they will pay more when they need medical coverage.
If consumers buy a bronze plan, the plan will cover 60 percent of the medical cost while the consumer has to pay 40 percent.
With a silver plan, the health plan will cover 70 percent of the medical cost and the consumer will pay 30 percent.
However, there are some consumers that may qualify for an Enhance Silver plan. Those consumers who qualify for this plan, based on their income, have an enhance out-of-pocket savings through lower copays, coinsurance and deductible (I will go over those terms in a future column.)
Those individuals in these savings categories get the benefits of a gold plan for the price of a silver plan. And there are three categories of Enhanced Silver – the plans that pays either 94 percent, 87 percent or 73 percent of expenses with the consumer responsible for the rest.
In addition to these metal tiers, in Covered California there is a minimum coverage plan for those who qualify.
The ‘catastrophic’ plan is available only to those consumers who are under the age of 30, or for those who can provide a certification that they don’t have affordable health coverage as well as for those who are experiencing hardship.
Having a “level of coverage” system will make it easier for consumers to compare plans that fits their budgets and family needs.
As I mentioned before, in the next couple of weeks until the end of the third open enrollment period at the end of January 2016, Vida en el Valle will go over the ABC’s of the Affordable Care Act to refresh your memory of some of the terms and information of the health care reform.
If you have any questions regarding the health reform you can email your questions to mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com and will address those concerns in future editions.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
