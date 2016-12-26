Trump’s presidential campaign rhetoric was extremely personal

The migrant farmworker family lived in fear in western Stanislaus County.
The Mexican father, mother and children also lived in squalor. Their “home” had no heat, no water, no electricity.
A young attorney with the Modesto office of the California Rural Legal Asistance (CRLA) took me out to visit the family and see how they were being taken advantage of by unscrupulous people.
The family’s situation wasn’t isolated. Hardworking farmworkers and their families were being fleeced, and Ricardo Córdova, the CRLA representative, wanted me to bring the abuse to light. (Córdova is now a Stanislaus County Superior Court judge).
A story was written, and a photo of the family appeared in The Modesto Bee.
A week later, I went looking for the family to see if their situation had changed.
Indeed it had. Federal immigration agents also read newspapers. They caught the family and deported them.
That was in 1981.
I thought about this story the week after New York billionaire Donald J. Trump won enough states and their electoral votes to become this country’s 45th president less than a month from now.
The massive shock waves that emanated throughout the Latino community – which gave the brash Republican less than 3 of every 10 votes – tears at my heart like no other story I’ve covered in 38 years as a full-time newspaper journalist.
This is personal.
And, this has nothing to do with Hillary Clinton’s flawed campaign or the constant criticism (her private e-mail server, Benghazi, the Clinton Family Foundation) the Democratic candidate faced.
Republican pundits still can’t grasp how emotionally upset the anti-Trump population felt, especially those who had benefited from President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
Soon, we will have a president whose first campaign message was to disparage Mexican immigrants.
“When México sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us,” said Trump in June 2015 when he announced his presidential candidacy. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
The consequences were predictable. NBC cut him lose from the reality television show ‘The Apprentice;’ Univisión refused to broadcast Trump’s Miss Universe Pageant; Macy’s announced last month it would not bring bank the Trump men’s clothing line; and California Republican leaders cringed and tried to distance themselves from Trump.
Yet, his remarks on immigration, international trade, and the war on terrorism were enough to pick up the majority of votes in Democratic strongholds like Michigan and Pennsylvania to propel him to an electoral college victory.
I doubt any other Republican contender could have gotten away with what Trump said. Never mind the awful comments caught on video about grabbing a woman’s private parts.
So, yes this is personal.
My Mexican-born uncles, just like hundreds of thousands of Latinos, served in the military. They have never been drug traffickers. Their children have gone on to become police officers, mechanics, teachers, soccer coaches, construction workers and more.
Trump’s words hurt all of them.
My youngest sister has served more than half her life with the U.S. National Guard. She is also married to a same-sex partner. Although Trump has said he favors same-sex marriages, his candidates to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court aren’t in agreement on the subject.
Trump’s words hurt them.
When the immigration debate came live in the mid 1990s (no thanks to Gov. Pete Wilson and his ill-fated Proposition 187), one of the persons fighting for immigrant rights was a young, undocumented student. For years, she lived in the shadows, afraid that a routine traffic stop would result in her car being impounded. Today, thanks to DACA, she has a driver’s license, a job and hope. At least she did until Trump won.
Trump’s words hurt her, and thousands of other DREAMers and DACA beneficiaries.
My mother was the oldest of 15 children born to farmers in Valle de Juárez across the Río Grande from Texas. She came to the U.S. with the first three of the six children she would eventually have. As a single mother, she worked as a waitress, learned English listening to 78 rpm records and treated her children with the right dosages of discipline and love.
Trump’s words would not have been welcome by my mother, who died three years ago.
Three years ago, I was challenged to run at least two miles daily for 600 days by a running friend who was born in the Middle East. She and her sister have become great friends. Their parents are Muslim.
Trump’s words hurt them.
When Trump’s words and actions hurt people like my relatives, friends and people I’ve met in my business, it is personal.
