Getting familiar with Covered California

As many consumers are starting the New Year with health coverage through Covered California for the first time in their life, here is a little reminder of what this means.
Covered California it’s the state’s health insurance market place which is operated and run by the State of California. It was the first state health exchange formed under the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act also known as the ACA or Obamacare.
It’s been six years since the Affordable Care Act was signed by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010, and almost three year since it was fully implemented on January 2014.
Back in 2010, the law put in place a comprehensive health insurance reform that would roll out over four years. That year a new Patient’s bill of rights went into effect protecting consumers from the abuse of insurance companies.
The ACA was the biggest change in health care since the passing of Medicare in 1963, and for many, understanding what the health care reform means can still be a little overwhelming.
Some of the biggest consumer protections thanks to the ACA includes that insurance companies cannot deny coverage for children under the age of 19 based on pre-existing conditions. It also protects patients from losing coverage because they got sick. It also eliminates lifetime limits on insurance coverage as well as annual limits on insurance coverage.
In California, it was established as California Health Benefit Exchange – one of many state-based marketplaces in the country.
In the last couple of weeks you might have noticed the name Covered California on television ads, radio commercials or in newspapers ads as the state’s market place started its fourth open enrollment period on Nov. 1, when consumers could enroll or renew in health coverage.
Covered California, in partnership with the California Department of Health Care Services, was charged with creating a new health insurance marketplace in which individuals and small businesses can get access to affordable health insurance plans.
The ACA also improved quality of health care by providing free preventive care such as mammograms and colonoscopies without charging a deductible, copay or coinsurance.
The reform also increased access to affordable care by extending the coverage for young adults by allowing them to stay on their parents’ plan until the age of 26 as well as expanding coverage for early retirees. It also allowed the states to cover more people on Medicaid, which in California is known as Medi-Cal.
Covered California offers health insurance that is affordable with premium based on income, with affordable copays, free preventive care and lower out-of-pocket maximums.
Covered California helps individuals determine whether they are eligible for premium assistance that is available on a sliding-scale basis to reduce insurance costs or whether they are eligible for low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget.
Small businesses can purchase competitively priced health insurance plans and offer their employees the ability to choose from an array of plans and may qualify for federal tax credits.
When Covered California was established, executive director Peter Lee explained that it was not government insurance; was not government doctors, hospitals or pharmacies; was not death panels; and was not socialized medicine.
Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance market place work for California’s consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the Governor and the Legislature.
According to Covered California officials, more than 2.8 million Californians have purchased health insurance through the state’s market place since the exchange opened its doors in 2014.
Covered California’s fourth historic open enrollment period is underway and will end Jan. 31, 2017.
For more information about Covered California, visit www.CoveredCA.com.
As I mention before, in the next couple of weeks until the end of the third open enrollment period at the end of January 2017, Vida en el Valle will go over the ABC’s of the Affordable Care Act to refresh your memory of some of the terms and information of the health care reform.
If you have any questions regarding the health reform you can email your questions to mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com and will address those concerns in future editions.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
