Event brings joy to Valley’s deaf and hard of hearing children

For Christopher Delgado, one of his favorite things about attending the 30th annual Central Valley Silent Sleigh event on Dec. 7 was seeing Santa.
Delgado, an 11-year-old student at American Union in Easton, already had a few items in mind that he wanted to ask for Christmas, said his mother Clementina Delgado, whose family lives in Firebaugh.
One of those items is a basketball, Christopher told his mother in sign language.
Christopher’s mother Clementina said seeing Santa at the event, which was held at the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard base in Fresno, is one of the very few places where her son can communicate with Santa on his own without using an interpreter.
Children attending the event were able to see Santa (Omar Ruiz, of Fresno), be themselves and communicate with him on their own which makes this event more special, said Michelle Bronson, executive director of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center in Fresno through an interpreter.
Clementina Delgado said they have been coming to the Silent Sleight event for a couple of years, especially because there are not too many events in the Valley taking place throughout the year for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.
“This is his world,” said Clementina Delgado in Spanish, adding that her son has a cochlear implant, a small, complex electronic device that can help provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing.
The Delgado family was one of many families and students who attended the Silent Sleigh event that included a parade, a visit with Santa, a healthy lunch and other fun activities for children such as meet and greet with different characters, voting for their favorite float, games, crafts and photo booth.
During the parade children were handed stuffed animals and candy from members of the Air National Guard Base, got to see different characters including the Valley Children’s mascot “George,” and enjoy seeing Star Wars movie characters as well as other characters.
Col. Reed Blake, commander of the Air National Guard Base in Fresno, said he is glad the base has partnered with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center in Fresno to host the event.
This year the Silent Sleight event celebrated its 30th year anniversary of bringing joy to the Valley’s deaf and hard of hearing children with performances from their very own super hero, “Super Deafy” (John Maucere, of Southern California) who delivered an anti-bullying message during the event, said Bronson.
According to Bronson, the Silent Sleigh event is open and free to all deaf and hard of hearing children in the Central Valley.
On average, Bronson said approximately 150 children attend the event each year from school districts in Kings, Tulare, Fresno and Madera counties.
Fresno resident Lenny Espinosa, 41, has attended the Silent Sleigh program for 30 years – first as a child participant and later as a volunteer.
He is one of the many volunteers that work to make the event a memorable experience for the children.
Through a sign language interpreter, Espinosa said he loves coming back and volunteering at the event, adding that he still has found memories as a child from attending the event.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
