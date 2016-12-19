Strong increase in demand for health coverage from consumers in the state

Covered California saw a strong increase in demand from consumers who wanted to start the New Year with health coverage.
“This strong demand shows that Californians are using the competitive marketplace that Covered California provides,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California in an statement. “We are ahead of last year’s pace and are giving our Service Center staff and certified enrollers the time they need to bring health care coverage to thousands more.”
In order for consumers to have health coverage on Jan. 1, they needed to enroll by Dec. 15, the original deadline of the open enrollment period.
However, because of an increase in demand last week (Dec 12-14), consumers in the state were given more time to sign up for coverage.
First, Covered California officials extended its deadline to midnight on Dec. 17 and later moved the deadline to midnight on Monday, Dec. 19 to align with the Federal Market place which also had extended the enrollment deadline after seeing “extraordinary demand” at HealthCare.gov and its Marketplace Call Center.
“Our responsibility is to keep the doors open as long as we can so that people have health care coverage on January first,” said Lee.
According to Lee, many of their insurance agents said their stores were full and they’re booked as the original deadline approached.
Those consumers who enrolled through Covered California by midnight on Dec. 19 will now start the New Year with health coverage.
“The surge of interest in Covered California and Affordable Care Act coverage contradicts any notion that the public wants these coverage options and benefits to be taken away,” said Anthony Wright, executive director, Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition in an statement.
According to Covered California, more than 67,000 new consumers signed up for health coverage through CoveredCA.com or a certified enroller, during a four day period last week, including more 11,000 consumers on Dec. 12, nearly 14,000 on Dec. 13, 19,000 on Dec. 14 and 23,000 on Dec. 15.
During the same four-day time period in 2015, only 62,000 consumers had enrolled in a health plan.
“We were definitely a lot busier. We saw a increase number of calls, emails and appointments for Covered California assistance either for first time enrollment or renewal of their coverage,” said Melissa Reyna, outreach and enrolment program manager for Clínica Sierra Vista in Fresno County about last week enrollment period.
Reyna said Clínica Sierra Vista had two sites in Fresno - the Elm Family Health Center and the Regional Medical Community Health Center - opened on Saturday to accommodate those who wanted to start the New Year with health coverage.
She said they took people with appointments as well as walked-ins.
“Our main priority is to assist people,” Reyna said.
Ivan Prado, outreach and enrollment supervisor at Golden Valley Health Centers which serves Merced and Stanislaus counties said the centers held a few enrollment events last week in Modesto, Turlock, Los Banos and Merced to enroll as many people as possible so consumers could start the new year with health coverage.
Prado said they have been getting many phone calls from consumers inquiring about health care coverage and the enrollment process and those consumers are provided with information to the closest site to them as well as their extended hours.
According to Covered California, as of Dec. 16 more than 196,000 consumers have signed up during the current open-enrollment period which started on Nov. 1.
Open enrollment runs through Jan. 31, 2017.
Those consumers who enroll after the Dec. 19 deadline will have their coverage start on either Feb. 1 or March 1.
Prado reminds consumers who missed the deadline to start Jan. 1 with health coverage that it is not too late to still enroll in a health plan.
“It just means coverage will start a little later, but they are still able to sigh up,” Prado said.
Reyna said those who missed the Dec. 19 deadline but still want to enroll in health coverage can call Clínica Sierra Vista at 1 (855) 867-7216 for more information or to make an appointment.
According to Reyna, Clínica will host two open enrollment events in January - one on Jan. 14 to enroll those who want to start health coverage on Feb. 1 and another one on Jan. 28, a few days before the open enrollment period closes for 2017.
“No matter what happens at the federal level, this coverage will last through 2017, so we urge Californians to sign up for a health plan and then to join the fight to protect these coverage options,” said Wright.
Consumers interested in enrolling online can do so on CoveredCA.com.
Consumers can also get free and confidential in-person assistance, in a variety of languages, by clicking on “Free Local Help to Enroll.” They can find a nearby enroller or have a certified enroller contact them through the “Help on Demand” feature.
Consumers can also enroll over the phone by calling Covered California at (800) 300-1506.
For more about how to enroll in health coverage visit www.CoveredCA.com.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments