Are you familiar with the essential health benefits covered under the Affordable Care Act?

As consumers continue to shop for health coverage, it is important that you get familiar with the essential benefits of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which is commonly called the Affordable Care Act, the ACA, or simply Obamacare.
Under the health reform, all health insurance plans policies sold in the individual marketplace including Covered California as well as the small-group market known as the SHOP – Small Business Health Options Program – must provide a comprehensive package of items and services known as “Essential Health Benefits.”
And those benefits fit into the following 10 categories:
1. Ambulatory Patient Services: Medical care provided without need of admission to a health care facility such as doctor visits and outpatients services. This includes a range of medical procedures and treatments such as blood tests, X-rays, vaccinations, nebulizing and even monthly well-baby checkups by pediatricians.
2. Emergency care;
3. Hospital care;
4. Maternity and newborn care;
5. Mental health and substance-abuse disorders services, including behavioral health treatment;
6. Prescription drugs;
7. Rehabilitative services and devices;
8. Laboratory (lab test) services;
9. Preventive and wellness services and chronic-disease management; and,
10. Pediatric services, including dental and vision care. Dental insurance for children is included in the price of all health plans purchased in the exchange.
The requirement for insurance plans to offer the Essential Health Benefits was just one of many changes in the health reform. Services will vary from policy to policy; however, the ACA limits what people will pay out of pocket per year for individuals and for families, including deductibles.
Also keep in mind that open enrollment continues through Jan. 31, 2017.
If you need help enrolling in a plan there is a wide variety of free support and new shopping tools to assist you in this process. You can visit www.coveredca.com/get-help/local/ for free confidential help in your area or call the Covered California Service Center at (800) 300-1506 if you don’t have a certified enroller.
Covered California officials continue to remind consumers the importance of shopping and comparing as they look for health coverage or renew their current plan.
According to Covered California, hundreds of thousands of people had already got through the renewal process.
