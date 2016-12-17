Navidad en el Barrio continues to deliver toys, joy and more for Fresno families

When Dr. José Luis Bautista was a boy growing up, he hated Santa Claus because “he never brought me any gifts.”
Saturday morning, the doctor was all smiles as the 17th edition of Navidad en el Barrio unfolded in the parking lot of Baustista Medical Group.
What his mother told him – “Some day, you could be Santa Claus” – became true.
Bautista was Santa Claus to thousands of families and their children who showed up as early as 4 a.m. (the gates opened at 7 a.m.) to get Christmas toys, a visit with Santa Claus, medical and eye exams, clothes, entertainment and much more. A similar celebration was held at the Sanger clinic last weekend.
Volunteers, who called themselves Bautista’s Angels, prepared hamburgers, hot dogs and burritos for the participants. There was Mexican sweet bread available.
Global Boxing Organization welterweight boxing champion Saúl ‘The Latin Cobra’ Lomas was among those who volunteered to help.
“I grew up there, and my mom still lives there,” said Lomas, pointing over his right shoulder.
Lomas posed for a group photo with children, then had several of them smiling at his cellphone while he filmed for social media.
“I didn’t forget to come back and give back to the children,” said Lomas.
At another end of the parking lot, Esperanza Solís Arias was busy handing out used clothing that had been donated.
“I’ll do anything to help my doctor,” said Solís Arias, who is retired from working in the fields and packing houses. “When other doctors couldn’t find out what was wrong with me, he saved me. He sent me to the hospital in time.”
Solís Arias, who was born in El Paso, hopes that more clothes can be donated for next year’s Navidad en el Valle.
It was hard to determine if 8-year-old Alan Barbosa was happier that it was his birthday, that he lost a tooth or that he got to meet Santa Claus.
