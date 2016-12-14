Fresno school board gets two new members, both Latinas

While her fiancé – Fresno City Councilmember-elect Luis Chávez looked on from the audience – Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas took the oath of office from her mother, former Fresno Mexican Cónsul Martha Elvia Rosas before a packed house Wednesday night.
Jonasson Rosas will represent the Roosevelt High School area, the same position that Chávez represented on the Fresno Unified School District board before he was elected to the Fresno City Council last month.
Meanwhile, Jesús Cázares handled the duties when his wife, Claudia Cázares, took the oath of office for the Hoover High area.
Fresno County Supervisor-elect Sal Quintero, who held the city council seat that Chávez was elected to, swore in trustee Carol Mills (Fresno High) to a new, 4-year term.
The changes leave the board with four females on the seven-member board.
(This story will be updated).
Comments