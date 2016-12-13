2016 Fresno Jingle Bell Run

Gingerbread men keep an eye on the Jingle Bell Run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amber Damko of Visalia, Lucy Reimche of Visalia and Dawn Wells of Tulare approach the finish line. At far right is Rex Davis of Madera.
Tollie Bibb and Shalene Kearney joined thousands near the start of the 2017 Jingle Bell Run 5K on Dec. 10, 2016.
Tollie Bibb races his arms as he begins the 2017 Jingle Bell Run 5K on Dec. 10
Rob Moore of Coarsegold adjusts his ‘beard’ during the 2017 Jingle Bell Run 5K on Dec. 10
Santa Claus jumped into the fun at the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Haley Berlak of Fresno adjusts her costume at the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
María Mendoza of Fresno shows her delight in running the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Participants of the 2017 Jingle Bell Run ran along Christmas Tree Lane in the Fig Garden area.
Mark Dorman runs with a pack of hundreds in the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Michelle Alexander walks her dog while accompanied by friends at the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Fresno Bee photographer John Walker stops to get names of some Jingle Bell Run participants.
Fresno Bee photographer John Walker walks along the finish to the Jingle Bell Run.
Santa Claus greets Jingle Bell 5K Run winner Robert Hernández of Fresno.
Santa Claus greets Jingle Bell 5K Run runnerup Martín Ramírez of Selma.
Fresno’s Jesús Campos, dressed in a Chapulín Colorado outfit, sprints to the finish of the 2017 Jingle Bell 5K ahead of Steven Waite (behind him) and Eric Battles. Campos finished third overall.
Fresno's Jesús Campos sprints ahead of Steven Waite and Eric Battles for third place in the 2017 Jingle Bell 5K Run.
Fresno’s Jesús Campos sprints ahead of Steven Waite and Eric Battles for third place in the 2016 Jingle Bell 5K Run.
Madera’s Seth García finished sixth overall in the 2016 Jingle Bell 5K Run.
Eric Lovelund finished seventh overall in the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Fresno’s Sam Hawley finished eighth in the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Santa Claus congratulates a finisher of the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Fresno’s Antonio Tolentino approaches the finish of the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Annemarie Schwanz was the first woman to finish the 2016 Jingle Bell Run. She finished 14th overall.
Kaili Zink-Hernández of Fresno gets ready to finish the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Víctor Lupián of Fresno finishes the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Matthew Wagner of Clovis and Oscar Ramírez of Madera battle it out as they approach the finish of the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Jennifer Arellano of Fresno reaches the finish line of the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Gabriel Kaehner of Bakersfield reaches the finish line of the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Stephanie Ormond of Clovis reaches out to Santa Claus at the finish line.
Santa Claus congratulates Monique Bienvenue at the end of the Jingle Bell Run.
Alex Nuno of Fresno runs ahead of Andrea Samansky in the penguin outfit near the end of the Jingle Bell Run.
Andrea Samansky of Fresno ran in a penguin outfit in the Jingle Bell Run.
Andrea Samansky of Fresno ran in a penguin outfit in the Jingle Bell Run.
Marcel Bustos of Clovis sprinted through the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
Fresno Bee photographer John Walker in action at the 2016 Jingle Bell Run.
Diana Flake of Sanger approaches the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
Santa Claus congratulates Katie Burns of Bass Lake at the end of the Jingle Bell Run.
Buchanan High School runners Corie Smith and Katie Nili and Mackenzie Mora leap across the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
Ryan Díaz of Chowchilla tries to pass up a pack of runners at the end of the Jingle Bell Run.
Josh Madonick of Fresno runs toward the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
Daniel Beltz of Fresno reaches out for Santa Claus at the finish of the Jingle Bell Run. Behind him is Ernie Palomar of Clovis.
Jenn Soares of Fresno approaches the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
Santa Claus congratulates Megan Armendariz at the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
Jodi Volkman crosses the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
Jodi Holeman of Clovis smiles after finishing the Jingle Bell Run.
Spenser Olsen of Fresno crashes past Colin Mayes of Clovis and other runners at the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
Some unidentified runners approach the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
Jalen Morales of Clovis manages to finish ahead of Lino Peregrina of Fresno.
Kat Calderala of Fresno was among several runners who ran the Jingle Bell 5K in a penguin costume.
Jacqueline Fourchy of Fresno holds hands with another runner as they cross the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
From left, Sandra López of Fresno, Nicolo Martinelli of Clovis and Molly Jane Reitz approach the end of the Jingle Bell Run.
Tracy Blair of Fresno approaches the end of the Jingle Bell Run.
Karen Murata of Clovis smiles as she crosses the finish line.
Romelia Uribe of Fresno and Angela Polomar of Clovis approach the finish line.
Michele Shafer of Fresno, Fanny Lingenfelter of North Fork and Jessica Small of Fresno cross the finish line.
Santa Claus congratulates Stephanie Alaniz at the finish line.
Rosie García finishes ahead of César Leyva.
César Leyva finished behind Rosie García.
Christopher Hart of Clovis finishes the Jingle Bell Run.
José Leyva gets ready to finish the Jingle Bell Run.
Tiffany Manha of Biola gets ready to finish the Jingle Bell Run.
Amy Faust of Chowchilla gets ready to finish the Jingle Bell Run.
Bonnie Fralicks of Coarsegold, Bob Moore of Coarsegold and Tyson Powell of Clovis approach the finish line.
Rob Moore of Coarsegold meets Santa Claus at the finish line.
Karen Glenn of Kerman crosses the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
A colony of penguins – including Jennifer Willems of Clovis, David Kurtze of Fresno and Courtney Snell of Clovis – approaches the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
Alisha Lamp and daughter Lily greet Santa Claus at the finish line.
Alisha Lamp and daughter Lily cross the finish line of the Jingle Bell Run.
Laura Gribben of Clovis grimaces as the approaches the finish line.
Abbie Buck of Clovis takes off her hat as she sprints toward the finish line.
Steve Webber of Madera and Christi Hendricks of Madera wave to the crowd at the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
A group of runners – including Alexa Visscher of Fresno, Carter Dana of Clovis, and, Christina Arakelian of Fresno – approaches the finish line.
Dillon Carpenter of Fresno, Cherie Brasil of Atwater, and, Brenda Brasil of Atwater approach the finish.
Janet Lucido and Amanda Reeve, both of Fresno, celebrate at the finish line.
Rebecca Brazil finds congestion at the finish line.
Eric Olson stops his watch after crossing the finish line.
Will Fassett of Maricopa and Sarah Ottley of Oakhurst approach the finish line.
Six-year-old Ariana Quigley of Fresno flies toward the finish line.
Derek Duncan of Fresno received a medal at the finish from Todd Duncan.
Courtney Marie Brown of Fresno waddles toward the finish line.
Jackie Ryle of Fresno checks her time after crossing the finish line.
Mona Borjas approaches the finish line.
Santa Claus approaches the finish line.
Stephen Dana finishes the Jingle Bell Run.
An unidentified runner finishes the Jingle Bell Run.
A boy gets pushed across the finish line by Alexis Staley of Fresno.
Nash Vidmar and Greg Vidmar, both of Clovis, walk across the finish line.
Fresno City Manager Bruce Rudd walks across the finish line.
Brandi Bilskey of Madera takes a photo as a group of participants approach the finish of the Jingle Bell Run.
Raumelia Bautista and Dante Bautista, both of Clovis, cross the finish line.
