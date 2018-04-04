Lynda Carter poses near her star in Hollywood, California on April 4. La actriz estadounidense Lynda Carter posa con su estrella durante una ceremonia en la que ha recibido una estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood hoy, martes 3 de abril en Hollywood, California.
Lynda Carter gets her Wonder Woman star in Hollywood (español abajo)

LOS ANGELES TIMES

April 04, 2018 04:31 PM

LOS ANGELES

Lynda Carter, best known as network television’s live-action Wonder Woman, was honored with the 2,632nd star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The TV star struck poses calling back to her small-screen alter ego — planting her fists firmly on her hips and crossing her arms on her chest — and turned the ceremony into a celebration of her family, friends and fans of the comic-book hero.

Lynda Carter poses with the plaque indicating her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 3./ La actriz estadounidense Lynda Carter sostiene un certificado durante una ceremonia en la que ha recibido una estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood el 3 de abril de 2018, en Hollywood, California.
MIKE NELSON Agencia EFE

“Wonder Woman gave birth to my career, and now we have come full circle and we have millions of new fans,” said the statuesque actress, 66, noting the new fandom sparked by 2017’s blockbuster film starring Gal Gadot.

“It seems impossible, but I have been in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years — do the math — and I have loved it all,” the jubilant star said, receiving cheers from the boisterous crowd.

Linda Carter, second from right, with her husband, filmmaker Robert Altman, and kidsJames and Jessica at Carter’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 3./ La actriz estadounidense Lynda Carter (2d) posa junto a su marido Robert Altman (2i) y sus hijos James (d) y Jessica (i) durante una ceremonia en la que ha recibido una estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood hoy, martes 3 de abril de 2018, en Hollywood, California.
MIKE NELSON Agencia EFE

Súper heroina Carter recibe su estrella

Lynda Carter, de 66 años de edad, conocida como “Wonder Woman” ó la “Mujer Maravilla” por la televisión recibió su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood en Los Ángeles ayer (3 de marzo).

Leila Clark poses as Wonder Woman at the ceremony honoring Lynda Carter who had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 3./ Leila Clark, de dos años, posa disfrazada de "Mujer Maravilla" mientras recrea la pose del personaje antes de una ceremonia en la que Lynda Carter recibirá una estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood hoy, martes 3 de abril de 2018, en Hollywood, California.
MIKE NELSON Agencia EFE

El honor fue reconocido en una ceremonia con fanáticos junto al artista, Carter, de la serie de televisión en los años 1975 a 1979.

La película del 2017 con Gal Gadot como la súper heroína “Wonder Woman” compartió palabras por Twitter: “Cariñosa amabilidad compartida por la hermandad de mujeres de maravilla.”

