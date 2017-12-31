Best of 2017 in Photos: Daniel Cásarez

Members of the Ballet Folklórico Oro de México remain in sync while balancing lit candles on their heads during a Christmas performance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Chivas de Guadalajara fans chant to the rhythm of drums in a Mexican Soccer League exhibition match against Monarcas Morelia played at Chukchansi Park (Fresno) on March 22.
Members of the Ballet Folklórico Oro de México remain in sync during a Christmas performance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15.
Caruthers High Imanol Arredondo steps inside the end zone for a touchdown against a visiting Firebaugh defender in the Central Section division title game on Dec. 1.
A Corcoran High School (Central Section) runner grimaces nearing the finish line of the CIF state cross country championships held at Woodward Park (Fresno) on Nov. 25.
Enrique Iglesias eyes the crowd in a concert at the Save Mart Center on Oct. 20.
A cross country competitor is helped by medics after completing the 3.1-mile course during the CIF state cross country championships at Woodward Park (Fresno) on Nov. 25.
A young runner makes his way across Freeway 99 en route to the finish line during the McFarland USA Half-Marathon in McFarland on May 7.
Strathmore High varsity football players join hands for a post-game prayer after defeating visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo) on Dec. 8. The Strathmore Spartans remained undefeated and advanced to win the CIF state Division 6-AA championship game over visiting Orange on Dec. 16. Strathmore finished at 16-0.
A Monarcas Morelia player leaps over a Chivas de Guadalajara goalie in a Mexican Soccer League exhibition match played at Chukchansi Park (Fresno) on March 22.
A junior boxer rests his legs on his corner coach between rounds during a sanctioned USA Boxing tournament held during the Fresno Fair (Oct. 7). The South East Fresno Boxing Club hosted the boxing.
Mexican entertainer Luis Coronel sings at PuebloFest at the International Agri-Center in Tulare on March 19.
José María De León Hernández or “Little Joe” Hernández performs on the Cultural Stage at PuebloFest on March 18.
A Monarcas Morelia player attempts to control the ball against a pair of Chivas de Guadalajara players in a Mexican Soccer League exhibition match played at Chukchansi Park (Fresno) on March 22.
Etiandro Tavares leaps for the ball in a Fresno Fuego this Premier Development League match played at Chukchansi Park.
Tulare Western wide receiver Keshon Butler reaches for an out-of-bounds ball in the game against visiting Tehachapi on Nov. 24.
Tulare Western varsity football players celebrate a victory over visiting Tehachapi on Nov. 24.
Tulare Western Mustangs’ running back Tairyn Johnson rushes against a visiting Tehachapi player, who makes a grab around the helmet, on Nov. 24.
Caruthers High Ronaldo Delgado reaches for the ball against two visiting Firebaugh defenders in the Central Section division title game on Dec. 1.
Caruthers High varsity football players celebrate the Central Section division title over visiting Firebaugh on Dec. 1.
Mexican entertainer Ezequiel Peña performs at “PuebloFest” at the International Agri-Center in Tulare on March 18.
High school runners give their best performance at the CIF state cross country championships at Woodward Park (Fresno) on Nov. 25.
A Selma High runner is helped from the finish line at the CIF state cross country championships at Woodward Park (Fresno) on Nov. 25.
Dinuba High teammate helps his injured classmate to the medal presentation at the CIF state cross country championships at Woodward Park (Fresno) on Nov. 25.
A Fresno State wrestler topples his opponent during the home opener against visiting Illinois on Nov. 17.
A Fresno State wrestler, on right, lifts his opponent during the Bill Musick Memorial tournament held at Fresno City College on Nov. 4.
A Fresno State wrestler lifts his opponent during the Bill Musick Memorial tournament held at Fresno City College on Nov. 4.
A Fresno State wrestler lifts his opponent during the Bill Musick Memorial tournament held at Fresno City College on Nov. 4.
