‘Making Spirits Bright’ one family at a time

As one family celebrates the arrival of two children, another family mourns its loss. The Making Spirits Bright Christmas program provides some emotional support to both families.
The Velásquez and Gámez families will be celebrating the Christmas season differently.
The two families joined 25 others with children enrolled at John Wash Elementary School for this year’s edition of the Christmas program organized by the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission. The 24th annual program chooses one Fresno County elementary school to be treated to a hot meal, a decorated Christmas tree and gifts for the kids and their siblings given to them by Santa Claus, who made his appearance on a fire truck.
Parents also received gift cards to such places as Macy’s and Walmart.
Understandably, Maricela Gámez mourns the loss of her son, Christopher León, 21, who was tragically killed earlier this year in a robbery on the step of the family’s Fresno business.
She watched her youngest son, Brandon Padilla, a seven-year-old second grader, and oldest daughter, Alexis León, a Fresno State student, meet with Santa Claus to receive Christmas presents. Alexis stayed close to Gámez and her husband Ismael Gámez throughout the day.
“This is our first year ever being invited to a party like this, a Christmas party,” said Maricela Gámez.
Asking this reporter to no longer record the conversation, she volunteered the family’s story.
She soon withdrew to tears from talking about her son, Christopher. She said her son worked for her for five years; that he would punch a timecard for work, and that he practically was raised around the family’s jewelry and stereo business. Maricela said Christopher didn’t want to go to college because he felt his place was at the family business.
She nearly declined the Making Spirits Bright invitation, saying they didn’t need a Christmas tree. But, a therapist has told her to not allow the murderer to steal the holiday season from her and her family.
Yet no matter how strong Maricela Gámez appears, she succumbs to the emotion.
The family of Jennifer Velásquez is thankful for the arrival of their two adopted children, Harper, 3, and Phoenix, 6, who came to them just a day before last Saturday’s (Dec. 9) event. Velásquez and her husband, Angel Velásquez, a local policeman who was unable to attend the program because of work, finally ended a two-year adoption of the kids.
The Velásquez family, who are raising biological children, Jonah, 12, and Mia, 14, felt it needed to help other children.
“It’s been crazy, it’s been hectic with the adjustment of having the little ones here. I think this Christmas is going to be really fun, chaotic. I’m looking forward to the new traditions that we’re going to do,” said Jennifer Velásquez.
Harper’s face glowed at the sight of Santa making his way off the fire truck. Soon the family posed for a photo with St. Nick and walked away with Christmas gifts. Since the children arrived just a day earlier, the kids wrote their letters to Santa on site before the program.
“Teacher recommended students that could use a little boost this season. The nurse aide made the phone, and they had her in tears. It’s great just to see a smile on their face. We’re just glad they’re here,” said school principal Yolanda Shahbazian, who has logged over 30 years with Sanger Unified School District.
“We know that there are families out that are struggling. We know that there are families, who need to come together to celebrate life because life is so precious. It’s a gift. Today was a good day to celebrate just families, and that’s what it’s all about,” said program founder Joe Martínez with the EOC.
More than 2,350 youth have benefited from Making Spirits Bright event since 1993. Over 700 families have received the program’s benefits with Christmas trees, gift certificates.
Sponsors include the Fresno EOC Sanctuary and Youth Services, the U.S. Forest Service-Sierra National Forest, Macy’s Fashion Fair and River Park, Anthem Blue Cross of California and London Properties.
The family of Javier Mercado has prepared the meals since the program’s inception. Martínez said four generations of Mercados have helped to prepare the meals.
Martínez presented Shahbazian with the Paul Anthony Martínez memorial award, a former volunteer to the program and Joe Martínez’s son who died at age 21. The award will remain at the school until next year’s recipient school.
Comments