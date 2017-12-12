Honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe/La Virgen de Guadalupe

Catholics prayed to the Virgen de Guadalupe at St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove this morning (Dec. 12). Approximately 400 parishioners overfilled the church for a mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Over 8 million celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
The statue of the Virgen de Guadalupe is escorted to St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove this morning (Dec. 12). Approximately 400 parishioners overfilled the church for a mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Over 8 million celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Parishoners gathered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier this morning (Dec. 12). Nearly 250 parishioners gathered for the mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Millions worldwide celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Catholics brave a march in 34-degree temperature at 4:30 a.m. singing alongside a statue of the Virgen de Guadalupe to St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove this morning (Dec. 12). Approximately 400 parishioners overfilled the church for a mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Over 8 million celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Catholics brave a march in 34-degree temperature at 4:30 a.m. singing alongside a statue of the Virgen de Guadalupe to St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove this morning (Dec. 12). Approximately 400 parishioners overfilled the church for a mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Over 8 million celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Catholics pray to a statue of the Virgen de Guadalupe at St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove this morning (Dec. 12). Approximately 400 parishioners overfilled the church for a mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Over 8 million celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Catholics pray to the Virgen de Guadalupe at St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove this morning (Dec. 12). Approximately 400 parishioners overfilled the church for a mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Over 8 million celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Parishoners gathered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier this morning (Dec. 12). Nearly 250 parishioners gathered for the mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Millions worldwide celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Parishoners gathered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier this morning (Dec. 12). Nearly 250 parishioners gathered for the mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Millions worldwide celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
Parishoners gathered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier this morning (Dec. 12). Nearly 250 parishioners gathered for the mass honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe. Millions worldwide celebrate the day, Dec. 12, 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) appeared to Juan Diego near México City.
