California's Hall of Famers take center stage in Sacramento

Former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett greets kids outside the California Museum in Sacramento during the red carpet event of the California Hall of Fame on Dec. 5, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Director Steven Spielberg was inducted to the 11th annual Hall of Fame at the California Museum in Sacramento on Dec. 5, 2017. Spielberg signs autographs for kids outside the California Museum.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Scientist Mario J. Molina greets kids outsidet the California Museum on Dec. 5, 2017. Molina was inducted to the California Hall of Fame.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Marshall McKay represented Mabel McKay, who was inducted to the 11th annual Hall of Fame at the California Museum in Sacramento on Dec. 5, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Poet Gary Snyder greets kids outside the California Museum in Sacramento during the red carpet event of the California Hall of Fame on Dec. 5, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett greets photographers the California Museum on Dec. 5, 2017. Plunkett was inducted to the California Hall of Fame.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
California Hall of Fame invitees look over the red carpet event outside the California Museum in Sacramento on Dec. 5, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Sacramento police men talk to conductors to keep passing trains silence during the red carpet event of the California Hall of Fame outside the California Museum on Dec. 5, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla greets kids outside the California Museum at the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 5, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Sacramento train car slowly passes in front of the California Museum on Dec. 5, 2017, the night of the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com