Cómo un terrible ataque contra un indigente reunió a una familia de Stockton

Víctor Mejía se paró junto al cuerpo encorvado de su hermano y tomó una foto.
Mejía, todavía asombrado por haberlo encontrado, tomó otra fotografía para mostrársela después a su hermano menor y disuadirlo de volver a desaparecer.
Rápidamente tomó la foto y luego despertó a su hermano, Miguel Arturo Gardea, de su siesta de medio día detrás del cine City CentreStadium 16 & IMAX en el centro de Stockton. Gardea por instinto, cubrió su rostro para evitar otro ataque.
“Soy yo, tu hermano,” le dijo Mejía de 53 años. “Turi, te he estado buscando todo este tiempo. Vente, vámonos.”
Mejía había buscado a Gardea durante ocho años, luego a finales de octubre, después de un terrible ataque contra Gardea, Mejía recibió una fotografía y noticias de que su hermano estaba en Stockton. A solo 90 minutos de su casa.
Gardea llegó a ser alguien que siempre estaba en Janet Leigh Plaza en el centro de Stockton. Allí simplemente se le conocía como “Miguel.”
No se sabía mucho de él ya que su habla incomprensible es difícil de entender. Aun así, se sabía que a él le gustaba el café negro de Starbucks, pasar tiempo en el Subway y que había frecuentado las áreas cerca de la Calle El Dorado y la Avenida Miner durante por lo menos cuatro años. Y el descuidado cabello negro sin lavar y lento andar de Miguel son tan conocidos para la gente que frecuenta el área que ellos lo pueden identificar desde lejos.
“Allí está,” dijo Peaches Ehrich, una voluntaria de la Iglesia St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, el 18 de octubre mientras ella caminaba rumbo al sur por la Calle El Dorado y la Avenida Miner. “Él es la persona más agradable que puedas conocer,” añadió ella mientras caminaba hacia él con una bebida y un plato desechable con comida mexicana para darle.
Ehrich está entre la gente de Stockton que cuidaba de Miguel, especialmente después del ataque.
El 12 de octubre, alguien le cortó el cuello a Miguel como a las 7:50 p.m. en la cuadra 100 de la Avenida Miner. Después del asalto, el hombre de 46 años ya herido, caminó hasta Janet Leigh Plaza sosteniendo una camiseta en la herida del cuello y se sentó enfrente del Subway, allí fue encontrado y recogido por los paramédicos. La policía de Stockton dijo recientemente que no ha habido arrestos.
El incidente dejó a muchas personas atónitas y preguntando quién quisiera lastimar al vulnerable indigente que no tiene ninguna posesión. También dejó a la gente con la determinación de encontrarle un hogar seguro.
Nancy Lamb de Stockton 209 Cares, un grupo de defensa para los indigentes, dijo que Miguel había sido un blanco frecuente de otros indigentes que le quitaban los zapatos y las cobijas. Después del ataque, ella le prometió a Miguel que encontraría a su familia. Y lo logró.
Hace poco más de ocho años, Miguel se presentó en la casa de su hermano en Vacaville. Él le había dicho a la policía que estaba buscando a su hermano, Víctor Mejía, y ellos le ayudaron a encontrarlo.
“Luego un día, él simplemente se fue otra vez,” dijo Mejía. “Simplemente desapareció.”
Mejía buscó en Internet cualquier pista de su hermano, pero no pudo localizarlo. Fue hasta el 18 de octubre que la exesposa de su hermano, Brandlynn Gardea, recibió una fotografía de Miguel Gardea para confirmar si identidad y tratar de encontrar a su familia después del ataque.
En la foto, Miguel mira fija y estoicamente a la cámara. Sus shorts de kaki y la brillante camiseta verde, que le habían dado en el hospital, están arrugados y sucios. Todavía llevaba puestas las pulseras del hospital.
Mejía dijo que no tenía ni idea de que su hermano fuera indigente en Stockton ni en qué condiciones estaba, dijo él. Al ver a su hermano se le rompió el corazón y tuvo que ir a encontrarlo.
El 21 de octubre, Mejía subió su bicicleta al auto y manejó hasta Stockton desde Vacaville. Aquí, él estacionó su auto y anduvo en bicicleta por la ciudad buscando a su hermano, sin ninguna suerte. Mejía se quedó en Stockton hasta la mañana siguiente cuando se fue decepcionado.
Mejía regresó a Stockton el 25 de octubre. Una vez más, estacionó su automóvil y anduvo en bicicleta buscando a su hermano menor. Se detuvo en el Stockton Homeless Shelter para mostrar la fotografía de su hermano a la gente con la esperanza de que lo reconocieran.
Un joven le dijo a Mejía que buscara en el cine.
Mejía lentamente pedaleó en círculos por el cine. Miró de cerca a la gente que andaba por allí durante la hora de comida. Él estaba atrás del cine cuando algo le llamó la atención: Era Miguel, durmiendo. Llevaba puesta la misma camiseta verde que tenía en la fotografía.
“Fui muy afortunado de encontrarlo,” dijo Mejía. “Cuando lo encontré (el 25 de oct.), yo estaba como a 20 pies de retirado el (21 de oct.). Me siento tan mal que él se haya quedado allí otros cuatro días.”
Brandlynn Gardea sintió una Lluvia de emociones cuando vio salir en su Facebook Messanger la fotografía de Miguel Gardea, el padre de sus dos hijos mayores. Ellos habían tenido una tumultuosa relación que terminó hace 20 años cuando ella él fue a la prisión y ella se escondió.
Sin querer entrar en detalles sobre su historia, ella explicó que ella debería de estar enojada.
Pero el Miguel Gardea de la fotografía no era el mismo hombre que había estado entrando y saliendo de la prisión y tenía una adicción a las drogas. La tostada piel de este Miguel muestra años de vivir en las calles; apenas habla y apenas camina. Su brazo derecho está hinchado a casi el doble de su tamaño y tiene una fea cortada en el cuello.
“Me siento muy triste,” dijo ella. “Siento una lluvia de diferentes emociones.”
Lamb intercambió llamadas telefónicas y mensajes con Brandlynn Gardea durante varios días. Al principio simplemente para tratar de convencer a Miguel Gardea de ir a un refugio, pero su deteriorada salud hizo que Brandlynn Gardea alertara a su hermano.
Brandlynn Gardea dice que tiene planes de ir al Sur de California, hasta Vacaville la próxima semana para presentarle a su hijo, ahora de 19 años, a su padre. Su hijo mayor, de 22 años, está en el Cuerpo de Infantería de Marina en el extranjero y no sabe que encontraron a su padre.
Ella dice que tienen planes de apoyar a Miguel Gardea, pero será un largo camino hasta la recuperación de toda la familia.
Miguel Arturo Gardea, nació el 1 de enero de 1971, es el segundo de siete hijos. Tiene cinco hermanos y una hermana. Creció en Vacaville, donde él ahora vive con Mejía.
Miguel, quien también es conocido como “Turi” (nombre corto para Arturo) entre sus familiares, siempre fue un niño activo, dijo Mejía. Él era de corta estatura, pero muy activo físicamente.
Mejía, el mayor de ellos, trató de que su agresivo hermano menor se dedicara al boxeo profesional, pero Gardea perdió la motivación y dejó el boxeo como a la edad de 18 años.
Debido a que Gardea era un hombre de baja estatura, él caminaba muy rápido, dijo Mejía. Cuando él buscó a su hermano en Stockton, él andaba buscando al veloz y fuerte hombre que él conocía. En vez de eso, se encontró con un hombre cuyos torcidos dedos de los pies apuntan en diferentes direcciones y quien apenas puede caminar.
Parece que nadie sabe lo que le pasó a Miguel.
Los primeros días de Miguel Gardea en la casa de su hermano y su tía en Vacaville fueron abrumadores. Él le pedía constantemente a su familia que lo llevaran a casa a Stockton. Ellos le decían, ahora este es tu hogar.
Él ha estado feliz – yo creo que está un poquito confundido,” dijo su tía, Raquel Gardea. “Todos estos años él no ha visto a su familia. Nos vemos como extraños para él.”
Raquel Gardea, de 68 años, cuida de Miguel Gardea mientras Mejía trabaja.
El segundo día en su casa, Raquel Gardea estaba durmiendo porque tenía dolor de cabeza y se despertó solo para ver que Miguel se había ido. Ella se apresuró y frenéticamente buscó a su sobrino. Ella lo encontró a tres cuadras de retirado. Se le había acercado la policía que lo había encontrado acostado en el césped. Raquel Gardea lo regresó a casa y le dijo a la mamá de Miguel que hablara con él para que no se fuera.
Él ahora le pide que salgan a caminar, dijo ella. Él está mejor.
“Yo sé que se va a tomar un tiempo (para que se recupere), pero lo va a lograr,” dijo ella, añadiendo que él tiene bastantes familiares que lo aman y lo cuidan.
La mamá de Miguel, quien vive en El Paso, Texas, también lo va a visitar dentro de pronto para reunirse con su hijo.
La gente de Stockton que cuidó de Miguel dice que están felices de que se haya encontrado a su familia.
En el correo electrónico, Peaches Ehrich dijo que está entusiasmada de saber que él está en casa.
“Estoy muy feliz,” dijo Lamb, de Stockton 209 Cares. “Me alegra que todo esto haya funcionado con los mejores resultados. … No esperaba esto.”
Lamb tiene planes de seguir en contacto con la familia de Gardea y de ayudarles a asegurar servicios de cuidado en salud mental para él, algo que es esencial para asegurar que no termine siendo indigente otra vez.
“Yo no le prometí que lo llevaríamos a casa … y lo logramos,” dijo ella. “Pero también le hice la promesa de que no nos rendiríamos en su caso.”
Mejía está buscando un doctor que pueda proveer cuidado médico para su hermano. Ellos también tienen planes de llevar a Gardea a sacar una identificación, en la que tendrá su domicilio de Vacaville.
A Miguel recientemente le quitaron las grapas del cuello y Mejía hace bromas sobre el nuevo corte de pelo de su guapo hermano, corte que él mismo le hizo. Miguel se siente y se ve diferente estos días.
“A veces ve la fotografía de donde lo encontré y dice, ‘Wow,’ ” dijo Mejía.
“Yo simplemente estoy alegre de que esté vivo y de que esté de regreso a casa. Él está con familia que lo ama.”
How a vicious attack on a homeless man in Stockton reunited a family
Víctor Mejía stood over his brother’s curled up body and took a photo.
Mejía, still astounded he had found him, took another photo that he could later show his younger brother to deter him from disappearing again.
He quickly snapped the photo and then roused his brother, Miguel Arturo Gardea, from his afternoon nap behind the City Centre Stadium 16 & IMAX movie theater in downtown Stockton. Gardea instinctively covered his face to avoid another attack.
“It’s me, your brother,” the 53-year-old Mejía said. “Turi, I’ve been looking for you all this time. Come on, let’s go.”
Mejía had searched for Gardea for eight years. Then in late October, following a vicious assault on Gardea, Mejía received a photograph and news that his brother was in Stockton. Just 90 minutes away from his home.
Gardea became a fixture at the Janet Leigh Plaza in downtown Stockton. There he was simply known as “Miguel.”
Not much was known about him as his unintelligible speech is difficult to understand. Yet, it was known that he enjoyed black coffee from Starbucks, spending time at Subway and that he frequented the areas near El Dorado Street and Miner Avenue for at least four years. And Miguel’s disheveled unwashed black hair and slow shuffle walk are so familiar to people who frequent the area that they can spot him from afar.
“There he is,” Peaches Ehrich, a volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, said Oct. 18 as she walked south on El Dorado Street from Miner Avenue. “He’s the nicest person you’ll ever want to meet,” she added as she walked toward him holding a drink and a Styrofoam container of Mexican food to give him.
Ehrich is among the people in Stockton who watched over Miguel, especially after the attack.
On Oct. 12, someone slashed Miguel’s throat about 7:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Miner Avenue. After the assault, the wounded 46-year-old shuffled to the Janet Leigh Plaza while holding a T-shirt to the wound on his neck and sat in front of Subway, where he was found and picked up by medics. Stockton police said recently there have been no arrests.
The incident left many people in shock and questioning who would want to hurt a vulnerable homeless man with no possessions. It also left people determined to find him a safe home.
Nancy Lamb of Stockton 209 Cares, a homeless advocacy group, said Miguel was a frequent target of other homeless people who would take his shoes and blankets. After the attack, she promised Miguel she would help him find his family. And she did.
A little over eight years ago, Miguel showed up at his brother’s home in Vacaville. He had told police officers he was looking for his brother, Víctor Mejía, and they helped him find him.
“Then one day he just took off again,” Mejía said. “He just vanished.”
Mejía browsed online for any clues of his brother but could not locate him. It wasn’t until Oct. 18 that his brother’s ex-wife, Brandlynn Gardea, received a photo of Miguel Gardea to confirm his identity in an attempt to find his family after the attack.
In the photo, Miguel stoically stares at the camera. His khaki shorts and bright green polo shirt, which was given to him at the hospital, are wrinkled and dirty. He is still wearing medical bracelets.
Mejía said he had no clue his brother was homeless in Stockton or what conditions he was in, he said. Seeing his brother broke his heart. He had to go find him.
On Oct. 21, Mejía packed his bicycle into his car and drove to Stockton from Vacaville. Here, he parked his car and rode his bike around the city looking for his brother. No luck. Mejía stayed in Stockton until the next morning when he left disappointed.
Mejía returned to Stockton on Oct. 25. Again, he parked his car and rode his bike looking for his younger brother. He stopped by the Stockton Homeless Shelter showing his brother’s picture to people in hopes someone recognized him.
A young kid told Mejía to check the movie theater.
Mejía slowly pedaled in circles around the theater. He closely watched people milling about during the lunch hour. He was in the back of the movie theater when something green caught his attention: It was Miguel, snoozing. He was wearing the same green polo shirt he had on in the photo.
“I was lucky to find him,” Mejía said. “Where I found him on (Oct. 25), I was maybe 20 feet away from there on (Oct. 21). It breaks me that he stayed out there another four days.”
Brandlynn Gardea felt a range of emotions when she saw the photo of Miguel Gardea, her two oldest sons’ estranged father, pop up on her Facebook Messenger. The two had a tumultuous relationship that ended 20 years ago when she said he went to prison and she went into hiding.
Not wanting to go into details about their history, she explained that she should be angry.
But the Miguel Gardea in the photo she received wasn’t the same man who was in and out of prison and had a drug addiction. This Miguel wears years of living on the streets on his tanned skin; he barely talks and can hardly walk. His right arm is swollen to almost twice its size and he bears an ugly gash on his throat.
“I’m humbled,” she said. “I feel mixed emotions.”
Lamb exchanged phone calls and messages with Brandlynn Gardea over several days. Initially just to try to convince Miguel Gardea to go to a shelter, but his deteriorating health prompted Brandlynn Gardea to alert his brother.
Brandlynn Gardea said she plans on driving from Southern California to Vacaville next week to introduce her son, now 19, to his father. Her oldest son, 22, is in the Marines Corps overseas and is unaware his father has been found.
She said they plan on supporting Miguel Gardea, but it’s going to be a long road toward healing for the entire family.
Miguel Arturo Gardea, born Jan. 1, 1971, is the second-youngest of seven children. He has five brothers and one sister. He grew up in Vacaville, where he now lives with Mejía.
Miguel, who is known as “Turi” (short for Arturo) among his family, was always an active child, Mejía said. He was short but always very physical.
Mejía, who’s the oldest, tried to get his fiery little brother to pursue professional boxing, but Gardea lost motivation and quit boxing about the time he turned 18.
Because he was a short guy he was a very fast walker, Mejía said. When he searched for his brother in Stockton it was that speedy, stocky man he was looking for. Instead, he found a man whose twisted toes point in different directions and who could barely walk.
No one seems to know what happened to Miguel.
Miguel Gardea’s first days at his brother and his aunt’s homes in Vacaville were overwhelming. He kept asking his family to take him home to Stockton. This is home now, they would tell him.
“He’s been happy – I think he’s a little confused,” said his aunt, Raquel Gardea. “All these years he hasn’t seen his family. We looked like strangers.”
Raquel Gardea, 68, cares for Miguel Gardea while Mejía works.
On his second day at her home, Raquel Gardea was sleeping off a headache and woke up only to find him gone. She hurried out and frantically searched for her nephew. She found him three blocks away. He had been approached by police who said they found him lying down in the grass. Raquel Gardea brought him back home and had Miguel’s mom talk with him about not leaving.
He now asks if the two can go on walks, she said. He’s doing better.
“I know it’s going to take time (for him to recover), but he’ll make it,” she said, adding that he has plenty of family members who love and care for him.
Miguel’s mom, who lives in El Paso, Texas, will also visit soon to reunite with her son.
The Stocktonians who cared for Miguel say they’re happy his family’s been found.
In an email, Peaches Ehrich said she’s thrilled to learn he is home.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Lamb, of Stockton 209 Cares, said. “I’m glad it worked out for the best. … I didn’t expect this.”
Lamb plans to stay in touch with Gardea’s family and help them secure mental health care services for him, which is essential to make sure he doesn’t end up homeless again.
“I did make him the promise we’d get him home … and we did,” she said. “But I also made him a promise that we wouldn’t give up on him.”
Mejía is looking for a doctor who can provide medical care for his brother. They also plan on taking Gardea to get an identification card, which will have his new Vacaville address.
Miguel recently had the staples on his neck removed and Mejía quips about his handsome brother’s new haircut, which he gave him recently. Miguel is feeling and looking different these days.
“Sometimes he looks at that photo from where I found him and he says, ‘Wow,’ ” Mejía said.
“I’m just glad he’s alive and that he’s back home. He’s with family that loves him.”
