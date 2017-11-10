Celebrating the Dead: Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas in Fresno

Edgar Olivera stands near one of the exhibits honoring Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno) during the artist’s reception on Nov. 5, 2017.
Nené Casares stands near an alter dedicated to her sister, María Angelina “Ángel” Lakin of Fountain Valley, California. Lakin was born Jan. 12, 1942 in México City and passed on Jan. 20, 2017.
Nené Casares embraces a small memento with ashes of her sister María Angelina “Ángel” Lakin of Fountain Valley, California. Lakin was born Jan. 12, 1942 in México City and passed on Jan. 20, 2017.
A couple has a quiet moment among the Día de los Muertos exhibits at Arte Américas.
Numerous slips recognizing those who have died are exhibited in a memorial with candles for Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno). Photo taken on Nov. 5.
An image oa a young boy on display at Arte Américas during the Día de los Muertos current exhibition. The lives of numerous people who have died are celebrated through colorful exhibits at the museum.
The lives of numerous people who have died are honored through exhibits for Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas.
This exhibit celebrates Dr. Alex Moir, a member of the University of California, San Francisco, Fresno location. Moir’s life is among those honored through the Día de los Muertos exhibits at Arte Américas.
Photos of musicians Tom Petty and Chuck Berry on display at Arte Américas during the Día de los Muertos current exhibition. The lives of numerous people who have died are celebrated through colorful exhibits at the museum.
From left: Janie Rostro, Alfredo Robles, both Arte Américas board members, and Noemi Rangel, a volunteer at the museum, pose for photos after the artist’s reception on Nov. 5, 2017.
From left: Musician Glen Campbell and civic rights activist and writer Victor Gregory are among the images on display for Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno).
A photo of Armando Rodríguez, a retired Fresno County Superior Court judge, on display for Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno).
Edgar Olivera poses near La Llorona painting, one of the exhibits honoring Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno) during the artist’s reception on Nov. 5, 2017.
Edgar Olivera poses for photos of his costume before exhibits honoring Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno) during the artist’s reception on Nov. 5, 2017.
Edgar Olivera poses for photos of his costume before exhibits honoring Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno) during the artist’s reception on Nov. 5, 2017.
Sylvia Zuñiga, of Fresno, shows off a tattoo during the artist’s reception for Día de los Muertos exhibits at Arte Américas (Fresno) on Nov. 5, 2017.
Mixed media artwork titled “Frida Hasta La Muerte” by Lily Del Valle on exhibit for Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno) on Nov. 5, 2017.
“The Dance of the Quetzal” by Sergio Hernández, an oil on canvas on exhibit for Día de los Muertos at Arte Américas (Fresno) on Nov. 5, 2017.
Día de los Muertos exhibits honor the dead at Arte Américas in Fresno.
Madera artists Gerardo Ramírez, Edgar Ruiz and Andrés Maclovio work on a painting of a Zapoteco sculpture at Arte Américas (Fresno) on Nov. 5, 2017.
