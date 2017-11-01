Harvard ‘homeboy’ Richard Santana delivers his message in Modesto

He has the look of one who doesn’t take anything from anyone.
Richard Isidro Santana has street experience: He was a street thug, a former gang member. But, along the way, he discovered real empowerment through education and a degree from Harvard.
Santana delivered his ‘Homeboy Goes to Harvard’ production with just the right amount of hard dude, cholo attitude to Modesto Junior College students last Thursday (Oct. 26). He playfully claims he’s 21 years of age. His name on the streets of Fresno was “Chocolate.”
He challenged his Modesto audience, skillfully setting forth a message of responsibility, hope and dedication to young students who may be caught in turmoil of family or street gangs.
He talked of his life in the system bouncing between foster homes and finding acceptance in street gangs. His learned that his mother died when he was an infant and that his father left the family.
Yet he found success through education.
“The possibilities are out there; change is possible. I chose the avenue of education,” said Santana.
“I believe in education. I think it’s a great equalizer, especially for Latinos who are constantly being challenged based on who they are, where they come from.”
To begin his presentation, he enters the forum hall dressed in sharply, creased blue jeans, a top-buttoned Pendleton shirt and dark sunglasses.
He talks about his past, then skillfully introduces ethnicity, racial bigotry, stereotypes and prejudices. Some of the young students find his appearance intimidating.
“What I try to do is define the rule: The cultural rules. What is norm? What is not norm and how that creates conflict within the individual, particularly Latinos because they come with a different set of rules and values,” Santana said privately.
As his presentation progresses, Santana changes, literally removes his pants, his shirt and sunglasses and transforms into what most people would view as an educator. A dress shirt, tie and slacks.
He introduces himself as an educator. He traveled the country over 15 years presenting his “Homeboy Goes to Harvard” production and gets a positive response doing it.
“In my presentation to Latino students, the first thing I do is challenge them. I say ‘Hey, man, the whole notion of you starting, but not finishing has to be confronted. The second thing I do is try to break down those cultural rules. This institution is not built for your image, for your mold. That means, you’re going to have to learn to adjust to these rules,” he said.
“I’m what you call a product of the system. I hated the people from the welfare. They never asked me what I was feeling,” he said, “I like school. It wasn’t because I was the smartest. I got placed in a house of heroin addicts. I had an uncle: he was devastating to us. He molested my sister.”
Santana found he liked school because it was a safe place to be. An uncle physically abused him.
He credits one educator for inspiring him towards education. Dr. Henry Escobar, an educator from Livingston, encouraged Santana to seek higher education. Santana graduated from Fresno State and then earned honors upon his graduation from Harvard University.
Yet he was still challenged as a college student.
“I got a call from one of my homeboys. He got me say, ‘Okay, I’ll go. Come and pick me up,’ but it was at that point that he started laughing. ‘You’re weak, Chocolate. That’s all it takes for you to quit?’ and he said ‘You got to stay there because if you make it, we all make it,’ and I remember thinking about it,” said Santana.
That weekend, his friend died.
“You have a responsibility to finish, straight up, you have a responsibility to finish. You’ll have all kinds of obstacles,” said Santana, “You got to arm yourself.”
Santana said he’s hoping students will “arm” themselves with an education.
“I thought he was very scary,” 18-year-old Lina Molina, a psychology major.
“It was mind-blowing to me. I really gained a lot of respect for him. I felt that he was very motivating. He’s very inspiring.”
Molina said she struggles with simply attending college and being the youngest in her family. She graduated last year from Waterford High School (Waterford). After Modesto JC, she plans on transferring to Sacramento State University to pursue her major.
After sharing her story with Santana, he promised to attend her graduation.
