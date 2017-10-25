Hail the taco! Fresno Taco Fest 2017

Lucha Libre fighter Maquiavellico struts over fans during an exhibition bout at the Fresno Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in north Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017). Approximately 2,000 spectators showed throughout the entire event, which featured food and music, a Lucha Libre exhibition, a dog pageant, and several other entertainment.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A toy poodle eats snacks out of his winner’s trophy at the Fresno Taco Fest last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
Patrons at the Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park (Fresno) look over posted menus of vendors last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
Ducks fly over the Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
A toy poodle looks over the photographer’s camera at the Fresno Taco Fest last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
"Vanity May" is a toy poodle with her human at the Fresno Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in north Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
One visitor to the Fresno Taco Fest last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017) shows off a plate full of tacos.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant line workers prepare tacos for patrons at the Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
Lucha Libre fighter Maquiavellico looks to lock his opponent during an exhibition bout at the Fresno Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in north Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
Lucha Libre fighters meets fans during an exhibition bout at the Fresno Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in north Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
Lucha Libre fighters presented an exhibition bout at the Fresno Taco Fest 2017 at Woodward Park in north Fresno last Saturday (Oct. 21, 2017).
