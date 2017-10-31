More Videos

  HABLEMOS DE SALUD: ZIKA, LO QUE DEBEN SABER LOS CALIFORNIANOS

    En California, infecciones por el virus Zika se han documentado sólo en personas que se infectaron durante el viaje a áreas con transmisión Zika en curso, a través del contacto sexual con un viajero infectado, o por medio de la transmisión materno-fetal durante el embarazo. virus Zika durante el embarazo puede causar microcefalia y otros defectos cerebrales graves en los bebés. Además, existe una asociación entre Zika y el Síndrome de Guillain-Barré, una enfermedad que afecta el sistema nervioso.

HABLEMOS DE SALUD: ZIKA, LO QUE DEBEN SABER LOS CALIFORNIANOS

Departamento de Salud Pública de California
Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Fresno

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Viva México! David Manuel Preciado Juárez, Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno, invitó a la comunidad el miercoles (13 de septiembre) a la celebración del Aniversario de la Independencia de México con El Grito de Independencia.

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present

Fresno

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present

Did you know you waste four gallons of water if you leave the tap running for two minutes while brushing your teeth? Colgate’s Save Water campaign and Olympic gold medalist Michel Phelps want you to know this and how water scarcity still exists in many parts of the country. Phelps hosts "Tales of Two Minutes," a mini-documentary series that focuses on the effects of continuing drought. This clip focuses on Porterville and Tulare County. The series is available on Colgate's YouTube channel.

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

Breastfeeding photos project

Breastfeeding photos project

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

En conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, las mujeres indígenas mexicanas, del Medio Oriente y del Sudeste Asiático compartieron su viaje de migración durante el evento 'Mujeres Inmigrantes Voces de Solidaridad' en el Ayuntamiento de Fresno el 8 de marzo.

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Fresno

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Warning: Portions of this video are graphic. Dr. Mimi Chao, a plastic surgeon at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Ca., performs nose surgery and a cleft lip procedure on Jesús, an infant of four months belonging to Alejandrino Arias and María Dominga Quiahua. Be sure to buy a Fresno Bee Kids Day edition for $1 on March 7. All benefits go to Children's Fund at Valley Children's Hospital.