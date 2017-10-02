Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano in photos at McFarland USA

U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano takes a selfie on his iPhone while signing photos at McFarland High School on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
Leonel Manzano at the London Games in 2012.
U.S. Olympic silver medal belonging to Leonel Manzano during a visit to McFarland High School on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano, at center in blue, poses with Orosi High students at McFarland High School on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano, second from right, poses with coaches and other people outside the McFarland High School gymnasium on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano, a Mexican immigrant, represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano signs a photo for McFarland High runner Dede Salcedo after a presentation to about 200 people on campus. Manzano, a Mexican immigrant, represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano meets McFarland High runner Dede Salcedo after a presentation to about 200 people on campus. Manzano, a Mexican immigrant, represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano signs a photo for Krystal García, 10 from Lemoore, at McFarland High School on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano, a Mexican immigrant, represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano shows his silver medal during his presentation at McFarland High School on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
U.S. Olympic runner Leonel Manzano answers questions during his presentation at McFarland High School on Oct. 1, 2017. Manzano represented the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal for his performance in the 1,500-meter race.
Leonel Manzano holds his silver medal for his second-place finish in the 1,500-meter event at the London Olympic Games in 2012.
