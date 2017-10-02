Arizona's tough sheriff Joe Arpaio comes to Fresno amid supporters, protesters

Protesters along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard last Friday (Sept. 29, 2017) shout against the visit of former Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to Sunnyside Events in Fresno. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A pro-Trump supporter holds signs amid protesters to the visiting Arizona former sheriff Joe Arpaio to Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
Fresno police made their presence known at the protest against former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard in Fresno last Friday (Sept. 29, 2017). Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Former Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to reporters during a press conference at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. At right is Lt. Col. Lorenzo Rios, a retired U.S. Marine and U.S. Army soldier, who introduced Arpaio. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
A protester holds both the American and Mexican flags along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard. Nearby former Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff Joe Arpaio was the keynote speaker at Sunnyside Events in Fresno for the Fresno County GOP.
A protester sports a Colin Kaepernick NFL jersey at the protest against former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard in Fresno last Friday (Sept. 29). Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Protesters lined Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard last Friday (Sept. 29) against the visit of former Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to the Sunnyside Events in Fresno. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Protesters along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard last Friday (Sept. 29) take a knee in unity against the visit of former Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to the Sunnyside Events in Fresno. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Several people wore masks during the protest of the visit of former Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to the Sunnyside Events in Fresno. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Protesters along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard last Friday (Sept. 29) shout against the visit of former Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to the Sunnyside Events in Fresno. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Jeffrey Hess, a reporter with Valley Public Radio, questions former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio’s intent to further investigate President Barack Obama. Arpaio said he would investigate Obama’s birth certificate.
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to reporters during a press conference with reporters at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. At left is U.S. congressional candidate for 43rd district, Omar Navarro.
Former Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to reporters during a press conference at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
Former Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to reporters during a press conference at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
Former Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to reporters during a press conference at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
Lt. Col. Lorenzo Rios, a retired U.S. Marine and U.S. Army soldier, introduces former Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff Joe Arpaio to a press conference at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
Protesters along Phillip Avenue near Kings Canyon Boulevard last Friday (Sept. 29) shout against the visit of former Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to the Sunnyside Events in Fresno. Arpaio was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser for the Fresno County Republican Party. There were also some supporters to Arpaio, but were clearly outnumbered by those against the visit of the controversial former sheriff.
Fresno Bee reporter Lewis Griswold is scanned prior to entering a press conference with former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio at Sunnyside Events in Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017. Fresno Police helped with tight security closing streets and checking identification.
Fresno Police helped with tight security closing streets and checking identification. Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for the Fresno County GOP.
A man wears a Ronald Reagon mask along the protest line against the visit of Arizona’s former sheriff Joe Arpaio to Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017.
A woman holds her sign to passing cars along Kings Canyon Boulevard in Fresno on the protest line against the visit of Arizona’s former sheriff Joe Arpaio to Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017.
A young man holds his sign near the curbside of Phillips Avenue in Fresno on the protest line against the visit of Arizona’s former sheriff Joe Arpaio to Fresno on Sept. 29, 2017.
