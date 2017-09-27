From quake’s rubble in México comes unity and hope

Daniel Álvarez was preparing to have lunch last Tuesday with his wife in the Santa Fe district tucked in the northeastern edge of a sprawling metropolitan of more than 21 million inhabitants when his cellphone sounded.
A couple of hours earlier, he and other building occupants took part in an earthquake preparedness drill on the 32nd anniversary of the devastating 1985 earthquake that claimed 5,000 lives.
The former political and economic affairs officer for the Consulate of México in Fresno had just been notified by the country’s seismic alert system. A few minutes later, Álvarez felt his apartment building shake (he was in the 21st floor) from the 7.1 earthquake centered about 100 miles from México City.
This time, it was real.
“I was doing a video call and we were getting ready to have lunch, and in the middle of the call, I received the alert on my cell phone,” he said. “We heard the seismic alarm. We rushed down the stairs, the emergency exits.
“As we were going down the stairs, everything was moving. Some pieces of the building were falling from the ceiling. People were really scared.”
The 33-year-old instructor at the Universidad Iberoamericano is thankful for the Sistema de Alerta Sísmica Mexicano that gives up to 60 seconds’ warning of earthquakes in eight Mexican cities, including México City. The system was set up in 1991.
The alert that Álvarez received allowed a minimum amount of time to leave the building.
“It gave us about half a second; even less, maybe. From the time the earthquake occurred, the alarm system actually went off, but it didn’t give us any fair warning. (The building) started shaking immediately,” he said.
Álvarez said there are alarms and speakers all over the city.
“A couple of weeks ago, we actually heard the alarm going off, and it gave us a good amount of time. After we were down, it did start shaking, but this time, I think because the epicenter was so close. It didn’t give no time whatsoever.”
“We actually had the drill at 11 a.m. this past Sept. 19. When the drill was done, we went back to our offices, back to our houses, and then a couple of hours later, it starts shaking for real,” said Álvarez
The quake, México’s second in less than two weeks (an 8.1 earthquake hit the southwestern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca on Sept. 7), shook up Álvarez and his country.
Residents of the building gathered on the streets outside. Few people knew of the actual magnitude of the earthquake, but social media and government alerts began to spread news.
“We were just hearing the sirens going all the way around the city. We could see the ambulances going up and down. We could see the helicopters going all the way around us,” said Álvarez. “The worst thing was seeing videos and photos from friends and family from other places in the city. Honestly we didn’t know the magnitude of the earthquake until we started seeing the news.
“We understood that it felt a lot stronger than the last one.”
Álvarez and his neighbors felt the shock from the Sept. 7 earthquake. This time, the epicenter was much closer. Broken windows and crumbling ceiling among other minor damage hit the apartment building where Álvarez lives with his wife.
“There are people that are not as lucky as us. They are still trapped in buildings. They’re doing search-and-rescue operations. Unfortunately a lot of people have not been accounted for, have not been found. We’re still in an era of crisis. It’s still a disaster zone,” he said.
Power in the building was out. Officials painstakingly took hours to clear his building before allowing residents to return.
A sense of unity has risen from the destruction.
“It hurts to see our city like this, definitely. We are mourning right now, but what I think is a positive note is that all the people share the same feeling, which is we will rebuild,” said Álvarez on Sept. 21 through a FaceTime call.
“If you could see here the streets in every single corner, you see a shelter, you see a donation center. You see people trying to collect foods, collect water, collect equipment to help with the rescue teams.”
Counseling centers have been made available in the hope of preventing post traumatic stress syndrome. At the university where Álvarez teaches, relief efforts have started to get food and water to those in need.
“Society has responded the way it was 32 years ago. What I have seen in particular is this new generation of Mexicans, the young people out there in the street helping any way that they can. It’s amazing to see the way people are coming together,” said Álvarez.
